Khloe Kardashian Can’t Wait to Share Baby Shower Photos and Neither Can Twitter

Khloe Kardashian is still reeling from her baby shower extravaganza that was held Saturday, and Sunday’s tweet from the reality star proves it.

I still can’t stop thinking about my baby shower! I can’t wait to get the pictures from the photographer 💕💗💕 I’ll post a few 💕💗💕 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 11, 2018

“I still can’t stop thinking about my baby shower! I can’t wait to get the pictures from the photographer. I’ll post a few,” she wrote alongside several heart emojis.

Kardashian’s fans and Twitter followers got in on the excitement, too — and they were almost as thrilled as Kardashian herself.

“I’m so happy for you Khloe and I’m glad you enjoyed yourself. You look really happy xo,” one follower replied.

“your baby shower was over the top beautiful!!!!! So glad you had fun,” another fan added.

“Yes girll! We’re waiting. you looked gorge and the decorations were amazing and everything was just beautiful your girl is going to be the luckiest one ever!” a Twitter user gushed.

“We couldn’t be happier for you and for Tristan!! This is just the beginning of a lifetime love and happiness,” a follower wrote.

“Congrats on your pregnancy and wish you all the love and happiness and you will make a great mom . love all the pictures you and baby bump. And god bless you and your family,” one tweet replied.

Fans caught a glimpse into the soirée on Saturday when Kardashian posted several photos from the event on Instagram. The photos uploaded depicted a room filled with pink balloons to ring in the upcoming birth of her daughter, along with a neon sign that read “Baby Thompson.”

Other extravagant decorations included a giant hedge shaped like an elephant and an enormous floral arrangement of pink and white flowers that spelled out “Girl.”

Naturally, the occasion was quite the star-studded family affair, and sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, mother Kris Jenner and grandmother M.J. all popped up in the photos.

Following the shower, Kardashian took to Twitter to express her gratitude over the shower.

“Today was an absolute dream!” she tweeted. “I can’t put into words how beautiful my shower was! I never wanted it to end! I will be sharing more photos over the weekend. It’s feeling so real now. God is great! I feel so over joyed.”

Kardashian first revealed the baby’s gender on the March 4 season finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Rumors swirled about her pregnancy for months before she confirmed it on Instagram in December, shortly before Christmas.