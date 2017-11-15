Khloe Kardashian Spotted in New York Covering up Rumored Baby Bump

Khloe Kardashian continues to tease fans with her on-again, off-again hints of a baby bump!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians sister showed off a potential glimpse of her growing belly while making appearances during a recent trip to New York City.

For a stop at Bloomingdales to promote her Good American clothing line, the 33-year-old wore a long black velvet coat and what appears to be a black bodysuit tucked into a pair of black velvet sweatpants.

In the cozy-looking outfit, Kardashian appears to be covering up the main sign of her pregnancy, which has been confirmed by multiple sources. During other stops in NYC and while filming her family’s reality show, the mom-to-be wore other black ensembles with outerwear to cover up her body.

On one occasion in the Big Apple, though, Kardashian ditched pants altogether and opted for a black Good American sweatshirt. She wore a baggy version of the top to cover her bottom and hide any clues of a baby bump.

Kardashian is reportedly expecting her first child, a boy, with NBA boyfriend Tristan Thompson due in the spring.

“This is something Khloe has wanted for years and years and yet it’s more than that: she didn’t want it unless she was in the right relationship for it,” a source close to the family told PEOPLE. “She never let it happen with Lamar, intentionally, and she never considered it with James or French or anyone else she has seen. But this is such a wonderful moment for her: not only is she going to be a mother, she is going to be raising a child with a man she truly loves. Everyone is over the moon for them both.”

Kardashian is only one of the members of the Kardashian-Jenner moms-to-be group. Her sister Kim Kardashian West will welcome her third child, a daughter, with husband Kanye West via a surrogate. Kylie Jenner is also reportedly pregnant with her first child, a girl, with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott. All three sisters are expected to welcome their babies into the growing family in spring.