Khloe Kardashian Shares Lingerie-Clad Baby Bump Photo Update

Khloé Kardashian is showing off her growing baby bump. The 33-year-old mom-to-be took to Instagram to share a black and white photo of her approximately 35-week bump.



In the photo, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians cast member cradles her belly while posing in lacy lingerie with a silk robe hanging from her arms. Her long blonde locks hang in loose curls.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the caption, she simply tagged the photographer, Sasha Samsonova.

Kardashian is reportedly nesting in Cleveland as she prepares for the birth of her and boyfriend Tristan Thompson‘s first child, according to close friends.

The time for traveling has passed as PEOPLE reports she’s getting set up in Cleveland, where Cleveland Cavaliers player Thompson lives. Kardashian is spending her last few weeks of pregnancy in Cleveland in order to have him at her side when she gives birth.

“Khloe is in Cleveland and plans to stay there until the baby is born. She is too far along to fly back and forth,” a source told PEOPLE. The source added that Kardashian has been “basically bicoastal” for the past eight months, but now it’s time to stay put.

“She is doing great and seems very happy every day. Her family is flying to Cleveland when it’s baby time. Khloe especially wants Kris there for the birth,” the insider continued.

“[Khloé] is a bit nervous about the birth, but mostly excited. She is taking it easy in Cleveland, getting everything ready and she can’t wait to meet her baby girl,” the source said.

Kardashian revealed she’d be having her baby in Cleveland shortly after she and Thompson announced the pregnancy. She told Jimmy Kimmel on his eponymous late-night show that she will be in Ohio when she gives birth, though she didn’t say which members of her famous family will join her.

When Kimmel asked if Thompson would be in the delivery room as well, she seemed surprised that he would even ask the question.

“I haven’t said that,” she answered thoughtfully. “I just kind of assumed that was known. You have to say that?”

“Well, yeah,” Kimmel said, “because a lot athletes will not be there because–“

“Hell no,” Kardashian said, interrupting him. “No. He has to be there.”

Recently, Kardashian revealed on Twitter that her baby girl’s name will begin with the letter T.

“Beautiful but I’m going with a babe that starts with a T,” she responded to a fan who suggested the name Ella Thompson.

She also answered a few other questions about her pregnancy, revealing that she has “just a couple more weeks” to go before giving birth.

“Not being funny but when is @khloekardashian going to have her baby. Feel like I’ve been waiting since 2014!!” one Twitter user wrote, to which Kardashian responded, “Lol same feeling.”

As for her other pregnancy symptoms, Kardashian addressed the swelling that pregnant women often experience, noting that she has been flaunting “pregnancy lips” as of late.

Another fan wrote that they didn’t know women’s lips could get bigger during pregnancy, to which Kardashian responded, “Pretty much any part of you can lol your nose gets bigger too.”