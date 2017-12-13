Khloe Kardashian Dashes Christmas Card Theory on Pregnancy Reveal

There goes the Christmas card pregnancy reveal theory, Kardashian fans.

Day 13 – 25 DAYS OF CHRISTMAS BY @elirusselllinnetz pic.twitter.com/LRvM4M3RVQ — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 13, 2017

In a photo from the family’s Christmas card shoot, which Kim Kardashian is releasing piece by piece in a “25 Days of Christmas” format, Khloé Kardashian stands in the back, sans bump, despite rumors that she and Kylie Jenner may announce their pregnancies with the epic annual holiday card.

The theory that the Kardashian-Jenners would confirm their pregnancies in the card has been around for a while, but the “25 Days” teasers had fans convinced.

Of the photos Kardashian has posted so far, each day featured a member of the family, starting with the children. Fans were hoping (read: begging) that on Khloé and Kylie’s featured days, the ladies would show off their reported pregnant bellies.

The theory was only made more credible when fans discussed matriarch Kris Jenner‘s lavish Christmas gala, an event which is heavily photographed. If Kylie and Khloé wanted to attend the ball this year, their pregnancies would have to already be public knowledge.

But based on this photo, which shows Khloé head-on, fans see no signs of a baby on board.

Khloe doesnt look pregnant to me just saying — Cheerleader4Life (@MrsChrisBrown89) December 13, 2017

Well I guess we’re not getting a @khloekardashian pregnancy confirmation with the Xmas card. She ain’t looking pregnant to me in that pic. Yes she far away and the lighting… but I bet her and @KylieJenner will be pushing strollers b4 we get conf that they were pregnant — nikkiw (@dnic7484) December 13, 2017

WHERES KHLOES BELLY aggshhdbnlyes — elena 🌻 (@toopinkk) December 13, 2017

Though it looks like there’s no hope of a bump debut for Khloé, fans are still holding out for a surprise from Kylie on the Christmas card.

I’m just trynna see Kylie and her baby bump tbh — Marc (@MarcKardashian) December 13, 2017

With only 12 days left, only time will tell whether Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans are blessed with the Christmas wish of some answers.

Photo Credit: Getty / Robin Marchant