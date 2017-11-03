Accuser Says Kevin Spacey Began Sexual Relationship With Him at 14 Years Old

A 48-year-old man says he was in a sexual relationship with Kevin Spacey at age 14. The man says he considers Spacey a “pedophile.”

The man, who did not want to be identified, came forward to New York Magazine on Nov. 2. Today, the man is an artist living on the East Coast with a long-term partner.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I have worked really hard to have a nice life and feel safe, and I’m not giving that up for him,” he told the magazine. “I don’t want them to be able to find their way back to me.”

Up Next: ‘House of Cards’ Employees Allege Sexual Harassment and Assault by Kevin Spacey

The man says he met Spacey in 1981, when he was a 12-year-old student in a Westchester County, New York acting class. Spacey, then 22, was a guest teacher for the class. They met again two years later at Shakespeare In The Park, the same year Spacey made his Broadway debut. The man says Spacey gave him his phone numberand the two then began a sexual relationship.

New York spoke with two sources who confirmed that Spacey taught at the Westchester County school in 1981. The magazine also spoke with people close to the man who said he ha been talking about the relationship with Spacey since the 1990s. His therapist also told New York that the man began talking about the relationship with Spacey two years ago.

In the interview with the magazine, the man said he didn’t think it was strange for Spacey to ask him to go for a walk with him in 1983, when he was in line for Shakespeare in the Park tickets with his family. He said he was already sexually active at 13 because he was in a relationship with a cousin ten years his senior.

“He was kind of in high seduction mode and gave me his phone number and asked me to call him,” the man said of Spacey. “He said, ‘I want to see you, and I want you to come to my apartment.’ He said he’d always been really drawn to me at the acting classes, but had stayed away because I was 12. So I’m like [laughs] … now that I was 14. That was probably a 15-minute walk, and then I went back to be with my parents.”

The man said it felt like he “won the lottery” and was happy to have the attention of an adult. They later met at Spacey’s apartment, where the actor tried to have sex with him, the man claims.

“I always have said, ‘He tried to rape me,’” the man told New York. “I told him I didn’t want that, he went again to do it, I told him no, he went again and pushed harder and grabbed me and pushed harder. I don’t know how I would see that as anything besides an attempted rape, which I was able to thwart.”

The man said he never told his parents about the alleged affair, but told his friends in his early 20s. He told the magazine he would call Spacey a “sexual predator” and “pedophile” to his face.

“He is a pedophile. When you look at his statement, you realize also he’s profoundly narcissistic,” the man said. “He thinks this is about being caught that he’s gay. And then he is spinning it, right? ‘Oh, people like gays now. So I’ll throw them that. I’ll say I’m gay and I will betray my whole community and do something else that conflates pedophilia with male homosexuality.’ That’s great. Thank you for that. And that was probably the thing that made me want to talk more than anything else. How repulsive that was.”

“Mr. Spacey absolutely denies the allegations,” Spacey’s attorney told New York in an email.

More: Kevin Spacey Seeks Treatment in Wake of Allegations

Since Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of making a sexual advance on him when he was 14 years old in 1986, others have followed. Spacey’s representative said he is seeking treatment and House of Cards production has been halted indefinitely. Staffers on the show have also accused the actor of sexual harassment.