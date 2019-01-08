Kevin Spacey Pulled Over for Speeding Hours After Sexual Assault Arraignment

Hours after appearing in a Nantucket, Massachusetts, courtroom, Kevin Spacey had another run-in with the law for speeding after leaving an airport in Washington, D.C.

A representative for the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority told The Blast that Spacey was pulled over after leaving the airport Monday afternoon. An officer gave him only a verbal warning, and he was let go.

After Spacey’s attorneys failed to get the House of Cards actor out of appearing in Nantucket District Court in person for his arraignment, Spacey was there to personally enter a “not guilty” plea.

Before the hearing, Spacey again asked not to have to attend the hearing because he lives far from Massachusetts and feared a personal appearance would “amplify the negative publicity already generated in connection with the case.”

Spacey is facing a felony assault charge for an alleged incident at a bar in July 2016. The alleged victim was 18 years old at the time and is the son of former Boston news anchor Heather Unhruh. She told her son’s story in a November 2017 press conference.

Unruh said Spacey, who denied the allegations, offered her son several drinks even though he was underage.

“My son was a starstruck, straight 18-year-old young man who had no idea that the famous actor was an alleged sexual predator or that he was about to become his next victim,” Unruh said at the time. “When my son was drunk, Spacey made his move and sexually assaulted him.”

Prosecutors announced Spacey would be charged in the case on Dec. 24, the same day Spacey released a bizarre video in which he appeared to be playing his deceased fictional House of Cards character Frank Underwood.

“I know what you want: You want me back,” Spacey said in the video. “Anyhow, despite all the poppycock, the animosity, the headlines, the impeachment without a trial, despite everything, despite even my own death, I feel surprisingly good.”

Despite the allegations of sexual harassment from Unhruh’s son and other men, Spacey is reportedly still getting film offers.

“He is still getting acting offers from Europe and Russia,” a source told Page Six. “He’s just assumed he can come back [to American films] in a few years.”

Another source theorized that the video ws intended to be a distraction from the court case.

The court case will “create a media circus,” the source explained. “[Spacey] knows that. Kevin is one of the smartest people I’ve ever known. This was probably some Trump-like attempt at distraction. Throw a firebomb here, and people won’t look there.”

If Spacey is convicted, he faces up to five years in jail. A pretrial hearing is scheduled for March 4, but Spacey is not required to attend.

Photo credit: Nicole Harnishfeger-Pool/Getty Images