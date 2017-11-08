LGBTQ Celebs Bash Kevin Spacey Over Sexual Misconduct

Kevin Spacey has been accused of making a sexual advances on actor Anthony Rapp, who was 14 at the time of the incident. As the allegation began to rock the Hollywood community, the Oscar-winner decided to issue a statement that stated he had no recollection of the events, but he wanted to take the opportunity to come out as gay.

While a star coming out is typically lauded by their peers, members and allies of the LGBTQ community were furious over Spacey’s timing.

Many saw Spacey’s coming out as a way to misdirect the attention away from the serious allegations. Others also saw it as damaging to LGBTQ communities, being as conservatives have repeatedly accused gay members as being pedophiles throughout the years.

Numerous famous voices immediately spoke out against Spacey’s actions. Scroll through to see them some of the prominent celebs who’ve condemned him.

Zachary Quinto

American Horror Story and Heroes alum Zachary Quinto was one of the first stars to speak out against Spacey’s coming out.

Quinto issued a lengthy statement on his Twitter account, disappointed by Spacey’s timing and wanting to ensure that Rapp was the party deserving the attention in this case.

“It is deeply saddening and troubling that this is how Kevin Spacey has chosen to come out,” Quinto wrote. “Not by standing up as a point of pride – in light of many of his awards and accomplishments – thus inspiring tens of thousands of struggling young LGBTQ kids aroudn the world, but as a calculated manipulation to deflect attention away from the very serious accusations that he attempted to molest one.”

He added, “May Anthony Rapp’s voice be the one which is amplified here. Victim’s voices are the ones that deserve to be heard.”

Rosie O’Donnell

Rosie O’Donnell did not pull any punches in her condemnation of Spacey.

She compared the House of Cards actor to disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein, who has been accused of sexual assault and harassment from numerous actresses.

“You don’t remember the incident – 30 years ago?” O’Donnell tweeted. “F— [you] Kevin. Like Harvey we all knew about [you] – I hope more men come forward.”

When questioned about her statement, O’Donnell clarified that she did not know the specifics of Spacey’s actions, just that he was “creepy.”

“No one knew details – like Harvey – but [you] knew both were creepy men with reps that said so,” she wrote.

u don’t remember the incident – 30 years ago? – fuck u kevin – like Harvey we all knew about u – I hope more men come forward @KevinSpacey — ROSIE (@Rosie) October 30, 2017

no one knew details – like harvey – but u knew both were creepy men with reps that said so – — ROSIE (@Rosie) October 30, 2017

spacey – pedophile – #spacey 14 year old boy – 26 year old man pic.twitter.com/LJWagc2bCB — ROSIE (@Rosie) October 30, 2017

Wanda Sykes

Comedian Wanda Sykes addressed Spacey’s statement on Twitter with a jab of her own.

She accused Spacey of trying to hide his actions by deflecting them on LGBTQ communities.

“No no no no no!” Sykes wrote. “You do not get to ‘choose’ to hide under the rainbow! Kick rocks!”

No no no no no! You do not get to “choose” to hide under the rainbow! Kick rocks! https://t.co/xJDGAxDjxz — Official Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) October 30, 2017

Billy Eichner

American Horror Story star Billy Eichner also spoke up in a series of tweets that went viral.

In addition to boosting messages from Quinto and Grey’s Anatomy showrunner Krista Vernoff‏, Eichner fired off a series of tweets bashing the actor.

“That Kevin Spacey statement. Nope. Absolutely not. Nope,” Eichner wrote. “Kevin Spacey has just invented something that has never existed before: a bad time to come out. But honestly I hesitate to make jokes because the Spacey statement is truly disgusting, irresponsible and dangerous.”

That Kevin Spacey statement. Nope. Absolutely not. Nope. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) October 30, 2017

Kevin Spacey has just invented something that has never existed before: a bad time to come out. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) October 30, 2017

But honestly I hesitate to make jokes because the Spacey statement is truly disgusting, irresponsible and dangerous. Ok goodnight! — billy eichner (@billyeichner) October 30, 2017

Others

As the reactions began to pour in, more and more famous voices spoke up.

Comedians, authors and other online personalities began to share their thoughts on Spacey.

Just wanna be really fucking clear that being gay has nothing to do w/ going after underage folks — Cameron Esposito (@cameronesposito) October 30, 2017

Nope to Kevin Spacey’s statement. Nope. There’s no amount of drunk or closeted that excuses or explains away assaulting a 14-year-old child. — Dan Savage (@fakedansavage) October 30, 2017

I keep rereading this statement and getting angrier. Coming out is a beautiful part of being gay. Attaching it to this vileness is so wrong. — realMarkHarris (@MarkHarrisNYC) October 30, 2017