Kevin Spacey Appears in Court Over Felony Sexual Assault Charge

Kevin Spacey has now formally appeared in court to plead “not guilty” over a felony sexual assault charge.

According to TMZ, Spacey went before a judge in Nantucket, Massachusetts to enter his plea in the case.

He had previously tried to get out of traveling to the city to appear in court, with his lawyers filing a request that he be allowed to enter his plea without being physically present due to concern that his appearance would “amplify the negative publicity already generated in connection with the case.”

Spacey’s request was denied by the judge and so he did appear in person to enter his plea.

The case against the former House of Cards star stems from a 2016 incident in which a then-18-year-old man alleged that Spacey sexually assaulted him.

“On December 20, 2018 following a public show cause hearing at Nantucket District Court, Clerk Magistrate Brian Kearney issued a criminal complaint of indecent assault and battery against Kevin S. Fowler, also known as Kevin Spacey,” read a statement from the Cape and Islands District Attorney office.

The actor’s legal team claims, however, that they believe text messages from the alleged victim and his girlfriend could prove that Spacey did not assault the man, but rather that the interaction was consensual.

Spacey was let go from the award winning House of Cards in 2017, after numerous reports of sexual assault and misconduct allegations against him surfaced.

For the final season of the show, Netflix had his character — Frank Underwood — killed off. This did not sit well with Spacey, and in December he released a video of himself in character as Underwood and speaking to the show’s fanbase as such.

“I know what you want. Oh sure, they may have tried to separate us, but what we have is too strong, it’s too powerful. After all, we shared everything, you and I,” Spacey’s video message began.

“I told you my deepest, darkest secrets. I showed you exactly what people are capable of. I shocked you with my honesty, but mostly I challenged you and made you think,” the actor added. “And you trusted me, even though you knew you shouldn’t. So we’re not done, no matter what anyone says.”

“And besides, I know what you want: You want me back,” Spacey continued. “Anyhow, despite all the poppycock, the animosity, the headlines, the impeachment without a trial, despite everything, despite even my own death, I feel surprisingly good.”

If convicted in the Nantucket sexual assault case, Spacey could potential face up to five years behind bars.