Kevin Spacey Allegedly Receiving Acting Offers Despite Sexual Assault Charges

Kevin Spacey is reportedly still getting acting role offers despite the sexual harassment and assault scandal.

The disgraced actor, who has been slowly coming back to the spotlight since a bizarre video surfaced of himself in character as House of Cards‘ Frank Underwood addressing the allegations against him, is set to be arraigned in a Nantucket, Massachusetts court Monday on assault charges against a then 18-year-old restaurant employee.

Despite his legal troubles, a source told Page Six the actor is plotting his Hollywood comeback.

“He is still getting acting offers from Europe and Russia,” the source told the publication. “He’s just assumed he can come back [to American films] in a few years.”

The actor made headlines on Christmas Eve when he posted a strange three-minute video to his Twitter account, somewhat breaking his silence on the allegations against him.

He appears as his former House of Cards character Frank Underwood — standing in a kitchen, wearing a Santa-patterned apron and saying things such as: “[Some people] have just been waiting with bated breath to hear me confess,” and “You wouldn’t rush to judgment without facts, would you?”

After watching the video, another source claiming to be an old friend of Spacey’s questioned his state of mind.

“It seems he’s flipped,” the friend told the outlet. “I’ve never known him to act so ­irrationally.”

The clip has been viewed more than 9 million times on YouTube and received 218,000 likes and 62,000 thumbs down.

The outlet reports an industry source claimed to see a reason for the crazy video.

Regarding the upcoming court case, the insider told the publication, will “create a media circus. [Spacey] knows that. Kevin is one of the smartest people I’ve ever known. This was probably some Trump-like attempt at distraction. Throw a firebomb here, and people won’t look there.”

Since the video came out, Spacey has resurfaced, being photographed multiple times out and about. He had not been seen since November 2017, when he was reported to have started seeking treatment after allegation of making unwanted sexual advances toward young male actors began to break.

Spacey will be arraigned on the charges Monday in Massachusetts. The case reportedly refers to an alleged assault at a Nantucket bar in July 2016.

“My son was a starstruck, straight 18-year-old young man who had no idea that the famous actor was an alleged sexual predator or that he was about to become his next victim,” Boston news anchor Heather Unruh said in a press conference last year, whose son is the plaintiff on the case. “When my son was drunk, Spacey made his move and sexually assaulted him.”