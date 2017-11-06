Kevin Spacey’s Next Film Will Still Receive November Premiere Despite Sexual Assault Accusations

Sony still plans to release All The Money In The World in December and screen the film at the AFI Fest next week, despite Kevin Spacey‘s supporting role. However, plans for an Oscar campaign have been scrapped.

Organizers for the AFI Fest, which is held by the American Film Institute at the height of awards season, told Variety on Oct. 30 that they still plan to screen the film.

All The Money In The World is the new film from Alien director Ridley Scott. Spacey has a supporting role as the late oil tycoon J. Paul Getty, who is in his early 80s at the time the film’s story takes place. It centers on the kidnapping of Getty’s eldest son in 1973. Michelle Williams and Mark Wahlberg are the lead stars.

Before men came forward with allegations of sexual misconduct against Spacey, he was expected to be in the running for an Oscar nomination, partly due to the excessive make-up needed to make him look older. Spacey is already a two-time Oscar-winner for American Beauty and The Usual Suspects.

Entertainment Weekly reported on Nov. 2 that Sony’s awards campaign for Spacey is “taking a backseat.” However, the film will still get a Dec. 22 release. Spacey had been prominently featured in marketing materials for the film, including its poster.

Last week, Star Trek: Discovery actor Anthony Rapp alleged that Spacey made a sexual advance towards him when he was 14 years old. Since then, more men, including the son of actor Richard Dreyfuss, have accused Spacey of sexual assault and harassment.

Spacey apologized in a statement where he also came out as gay. His representative said he is now seeking “evaluation and treatment.” Meanwhile, Netflix has severed ties with him, announcing that the final season of House of Cards must be made without the actor.