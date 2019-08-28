Kevin O’Leary’s Wife Linda Deletes Instagram Photos Following Involvement in Fatal Crash While His Are Still Live

Linda O'Leary, the business mogul wife of Shark Tank star Kevin O'Leary, was recently involved in a fatal boat crash, but has now privatized her Instagram page. Kevin's page, however, is still active, thought he has turned off commenting for some posts. According to Us Weekly, on Saturday night around 11:30 p.m., Linda was driving a boat that Kevin and another unidentified individual were passengers in. Suddenly, their boat struck a much larger water-vessel. The accident caused the O'Leary's boat to go across the bow of the other boat, and a 64-year-old Florida man named Gary Poltash was hit in the head. He is said to have died at the scene.

Additionally, a woman — 48-year-old Susanne Brito — was injured as well, with reports indicating that she suffered brain damage and was placed on a ventilator. A recent update from TMZ stated that she has since passed away.

The incident occurred near the O'Leary's Ontario-area home. Ahead of the tragic accident, Linda shared a number of lake-themed photos on Instagram, with many featuring her and her family relaxing lakeside, and even a video clip of her wakeboarding. All of those posts are now gone.

Scroll down some of Kevin's recent lakehouse-related posts that are still up, and read more about the tragic incident.