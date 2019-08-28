Kevin O’Leary’s Wife Linda Deletes Instagram Photos Following Involvement in Fatal Crash While His Are Still Live
Linda O'Leary, the business mogul wife of Shark Tank star Kevin O'Leary, was recently involved in a fatal boat crash, but has now privatized her Instagram page. Kevin's page, however, is still active, thought he has turned off commenting for some posts. According to Us Weekly, on Saturday night around 11:30 p.m., Linda was driving a boat that Kevin and another unidentified individual were passengers in. Suddenly, their boat struck a much larger water-vessel. The accident caused the O'Leary's boat to go across the bow of the other boat, and a 64-year-old Florida man named Gary Poltash was hit in the head. He is said to have died at the scene.
Additionally, a woman — 48-year-old Susanne Brito — was injured as well, with reports indicating that she suffered brain damage and was placed on a ventilator. A recent update from TMZ stated that she has since passed away.
The incident occurred near the O'Leary's Ontario-area home. Ahead of the tragic accident, Linda shared a number of lake-themed photos on Instagram, with many featuring her and her family relaxing lakeside, and even a video clip of her wakeboarding. All of those posts are now gone.
Following the accident, the O'Learys claimed that the other boat drove off. However, the owner of the boat claimed that it was actually the O'Leary's who left after the accident.
It is also reported that Linda was given a breathalyzer test by authorities at the scene and she passed it. The other individual who was riding with the O'Leary's had to be hospitalized for minor injures.
In a statement to Us Weekly, O'Leary said, "Late Saturday night I was a passenger in a boat that had a tragic collision with another craft that had no navigation lights on and then fled the scene of the accident."
"I am fully cooperating with authorities," he added. "Out of respect for the families who have lost loved ones and to fully support the ongoing investigation, I feel it is inappropriate to make further comments at this time. My thoughts are with all the families affected."prevnext
Ontario Provincial Police have told Us Weekly that, "The collision remains under investigation and no charges have been filed." Per the police statement, it appears as if at this time they have not determined who may have been at fault.
Another notable aspect of the incident is that Kevin claims that the other boat had no lights on. If accurate, there is no telling how this could impact the investigation, but it is certainly interesting.
Kevin and Linda have been married since 1990, and they share two children: a son, Trevor, and a daughter, Savannah. In addition to their Ontario-area home, the O'Leary's also have homes in Boston, Massachusetts and Geneva, Switzerland.
At this time, Linda does not appear to have issued a comment on the accident. Additionally, neither Shark Tank producers nor representatives for the shows network, ABC, appear to have commented either.
A recent update to the story claimed that Kevin says there is video of the incident. He reportedly asserts that the video proves his side of the story, and feels that it will exonerate him and his wife.