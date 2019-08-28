‘Shark Tank’ Star Kevin O’Leary Says Video of Fatal Boat Crash That Killed 2 Exists

Shark Tank‘s Kevin O’Leary claims there is video footage of the fatal crash on Ontario, Canada’s Lake Joseph that he was involved in over the weekend. The video allegedly shows a portion of the lake where the collision, which left two people dead and three others injured, occurred. It is unclear who recorded the video or if authorities have yet seen it.

As previously reported, there are conflicting reports regarding whether or not the second boat involved in the crash had lights on, something that could potentially determine if any charges are filed. Sources told TMZ that O’Leary is hoping to have the video, which he claims is a “smoking gun,” enhanced to prove that the other boat did not have lights on, which could exonerate himself and his wife, Linda O’Leary.

Linda, her husband confirmed, had been steering the boat when it crashed into a larger boat at around 11:30 p.m. local time on Saturday, Aug. 24. The O’Leary’s boat reportedly went directly over the bow of the second boat. Conflicting reports have suggested that O’Leary’s boat then fled the scene, though the Shark Tank star alleged that the other boat fled.

“Late Saturday night I was a passenger in a boat that had a tragic collision with another craft that had no navigation lights on and then fled the scene of the accident. I am fully cooperating with authorities,” O’Leary confirmed his involvement in the collision on the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 28 in a statement to TMZ. “Out of respect for the families who have lost loved ones and to fully support the ongoing investigation, I feel it is inappropriate to make further comments at this time. My thoughts are with all the families affected.”

Two people died as a result of the crash. Gary Poltash, 64, of Florida, died immediately after being struck in the head. Susanne Brito, 48, a mother of three from Uxbridge, Ontario, had been left critically injured as a result of the crash and had been transported to the hospital so that her organs could be harvested. The Toronto Sun confirmed Wednesday that Brito had succumbed to her injuries.

Two passengers aboard the smaller boat were injured and treated at the hospital. They were later released.

Poltash and Brito were aboard a 13-person craft returning to a nearby cottage during a pleasure cruise when it was struck by O’Leary’s boat.

At this time, no charges have been filed in connection to the crash. A DUI test was administered at the scene, which Linda passed. The investigation is ongoing.