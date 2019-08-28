‘Shark Tank’ Star Kevin O’Leary Fatal Boat Crash: 2 People Who Were Killed Identified

The identities of two people killed in a crash involving Shark Tank star Kevin O’Leary‘s boat have been confirmed by Canadian authorities, Ontario Provincial Police as Ontario woman, Susanne Brito, 48; and Florida man, Gary Poltash, 64.

TMZ and the Toronto Sun reports Brito died Tuesday as a result of her injuries from the boat crash that occurred on Lake Joseph in Ontario, Canada, on Saturday night, police said. Poltash reportedly instantly died on the scene after O’Leary’s boat crashed into a larger boat, on which Brito and Poltash were passengers. Brito’s death had not yet been reported as she was previously in critical condition.

The Toronto Sun reports that Brito, a mother of three from Uxbridge, Ontario, was still breathing after the crash and was kept alive so that her organs could be harvested.

In a statement, O’Leary told TMZ that the larger boat that his boat crashed into fled the scene following the crash and that it wasn’t properly lit. His statement directly conflicted an earlier report from TMZ that O’Leary’s boat was the one that fled the scene.

A representative for O’Leary confirmed that O’Leary’s wife, Linda O’Leary, had been the one driving the boat at the time and that she passed a DUI test administered to her after the crash. A passenger riding on O’Leary’s boat was treated with stitches at a hospital and has since been discharged.

The rep also said that the larger boat that O’Leary’s boat hit had a total of eight people on board.

“Late Saturday night I was a passenger in a boat that had a tragic collision with another craft that had no navigation lights on and then fled the scene of the accident. I am fully cooperating with authorities,” O’Leary said in his statement.

“Out of respect for the families who have lost loved ones and to fully support the ongoing investigation, I feel it is inappropriate to make further comments at this time. My thoughts are with all the families affected.”

O’Leary and Linda are believed to have two boats on Lake Joseph, where they have a lake house and from where they frequently share photos. In the wake of the accident, Linda has made her Instagram account private.

The Canadian entrepreneur, nicknamed “Mr. Wonderful” on Shark Tank, has been a staple on the reality investment show since its inception. O’Leary, along with fellow sharks Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Barbara Corcoran, Daymond Jones and Robert Herjavec, have been a part of the series since the first season premiered in 2009 on NBC.

Shark Tank is set to return for its 11th season on NBC.