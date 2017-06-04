Kevin James Teases Something Big Coming With New Pizza Photo

Fresh off of two major announcements about big changes coming to his sitcom Kevin Can Wait, star Kevin James leaned into fans’ desire to know what to expect from Season 2, posting a cryptic photo to Twitter of himself eating pizza.

I’m really starting to get focused… Yes, tomorrow I start… pic.twitter.com/EtBzE2dwOW — Kevin James (@KevinJames) June 2, 2017

James captioned the photo of himself with the pizza, “I’m really starting to get focused…Yes, tomorrow I start…,” which could mean any number of things. Based on the size of the delicious-looking pizza, James gives the impression that whatever he is getting ready for, it’ll require packing on the pounds.

Known for his doughy physique on the sitcom that launched his career, King of Queens, is it possible that he’s bulking up to more accurately embody his character from that show? Considering the cheese on the pizza spells out “K of Q,” it was either made lovingly by fans of the show at the pizzeria where James visited or he asked for it specifically to send a message to his fans.

In 2012, James had to slim down his figure for the film Here Comes the Boom, where he played a former college wrestler who lost his job and turned to MMA fighting to make a living. Could this photo imply he’s going to bulk up to play an MMA fighter once again?

James’ fans couldn’t help but start guessing what the actor might have meant with the photo.

When is Deacon going to deliver a package to your home on the new show? — james hamner (@JCHamner73) June 2, 2017

King of Queens, ….I hope….that means …….. — Tammy Ellis (@tajo4ever) June 2, 2017

Nothing would be finer than a KofQ reboot!! #betterthanloveconnection — Scott Wesley (@Bustergrn) June 2, 2017

I thought Carrie told you years ago that you were supposed to be on a diet and not eat pizza! — 🌿BrendaBⓋeganhead🐮 (@BprincessBTR) June 4, 2017

Doesn’t Enzo’s Pizza know what show you are on now? KCW should be on it! — TheBretsky (@TheBretsky) June 2, 2017

Last week, it was announced that Leah Remini would be bumped up from a guest spot on James’ new show to a series regular, reuniting the two after playing a married couple for nine seasons on King of Queens.

Just over the weekend, it was announced that Erinn Hayes, who played James’ wife on his new show, would not return for the second season, with the show’s producers saying the show would be going in a new creative direction.

Do all of these clues lead us to the answer that Kevin Can Wait will romantically link James and Remini once again? Fans might have to wait until this fall to get their answers, when the series returns to CBS.

