Kevin Hart’s ‘Upside’ Co-Star Bryan Cranston Calls Him ‘a Good Human’ Amid Car Accident Speculation

Actor and comedian Kevin Hart was involved in a devastating car accident on Sunday alongside two other friends Jared Black and Rebecca Broxterman, and while fans are showing an outpouring of love and support, there has been some speculation surrounding the incident after it was reported that Hart left the scene of the accident to retrieve medical help.

According to the police report, Hart “left the scene to his nearby residence to get medical attention” after his car that Black was driving “rolled over down the northern embankment” from “southbound Cold Canyon Road to eastbound Mulholland Highway.”

It was also stated in the report that both Hart and Black suffered major back injuries. However, while there’s growing concern surrounding the fact that Hart left the scene, his co-star Bryan Cranston took to Instagram to defend the 40-year-old.

Fans quickly flooded the comment section of the post, with one saying, “My best wishes for a quick recovery and lots of positive energy !!”

Someone else wrote, “Best wishes and positive energy for him.”

Cranston isn’t the only one of Hart’s celebrity friends to share their love for the comedian, Dwayne Johnson also took to social media to tell his Jumanji co-star to “stop messing with me emotions brother.”

Salma Hayek — who is also celebrating her 53rd birthday in sassy style — is also sending positive vibes Hart’s way.

Hart, who sustained a serious back injury and will now potentially need surgery. According to The Blast, he is “still in a local hospital undergoing tests to determine if his back will require surgery ro repair. The sources specified that it is “not a spinal cord injury,” and he is “able to walk and move his extremities.” Thankfully, there is hope among doctors that Hart will make a full recovery in this process.