Kevin Hart Won’t Sue Friend Who Was Driving During Major Car Crash

We know one person who will not be seeking legal action in Kevin Hart‘s serious car crash… and it’s Kevin hart. The actor is reportedly not planning on seeking legal action against Jared Black, whom the California Highway Patrol revealed as the driver in the Labor Day Weekend crash that resulted in Hart’s serious spinal injury. CHP later said the cause of the accident was the driver’s recklessness on the road.

A new report by TMZ says the actor is also not planning to file a claim against Black’s insurance company to cover his medical bills, along with the cost to repair his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda, which was involved in the incident.

As previously reported Hart is close friends with Black as well as his fiancée, who is also close friends with Hart’s wife Eniko. Rebecca Broxterman, Black’s fiancée, is also reportedly Eniko’s personal trainer.

The outlet writes Hart will use his personal health insurance to cover medical costs.

The new report comes over a month since another story claimed Hart, Black and Broxterman were all consulting with legal counsel regarding the accident. The publication claimed at the time the couple was in the “crosshairs” with Hart because the car did not have “safety harnesses” or airbags.

The actor could still be sued by the pair with the argument he should have worried about safety over authenticity with the vintage car, and not doing so makes it in negligence on his part.

The actor continues to recover and undergoing intensive physical therapy following severe spine injuries he sustained in the accident. The actor had emergency surgery to fix three fractures in his spine and has been staying relatively out of the spotlight since then. He was spotted last week in public for the first time, where he was seen with Jay-Z, Gotta and Lebron James’ business partner, Maverick Carter.

Hart has not returned to social media since the accident. He and Eniko also missed the 9th Annual Legacy of Vision Gala last week, his first big public appearance since the accident, where host Nick Cannon accepted an award on the couple’s behalf for their work with the Los Angeles Mission.

Hart reportedly “wishes he could be in attendance, but his body is not quite up to the task.”

Black was also hospitalized with serious injuries after the crash, though not much is known of his recovery. Broxterman reportedly came out of the accident with only minor injuries.