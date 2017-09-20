Kevin Hart’s Wife Reacts to His Apology Following Extortion Scandal

Kevin Hart’s wife Eniko Parrish is finally speaking out after the comedian issued an apology on the heels of an extortion scandal.

According to E! News, Parrish has accepted Hart’s apology and plans to continue to move forward with him and their marriage.

“Eniko is aware of what’s going on and that Kevin is not perfect,” a source said. “She has accepted his apology and is focused on her pregnancy and what’s to come. She has no plans for divorce. She believes Kevin is a good husband and always comes home to her.”

“She is bothered that these stories find their way into the press and that people are asking her about it,” the insider added. “But she does her best to ignore it all and move forward. She listens to her husband and is not going to get stressed out. She is supporting him and standing by him.”

Hart first addressed the scandal on Saturday when he publicly apologized to his pregnant wife and his two children on Instagram after finding out about the alleged extortion plot involving an explicit video of the comedian and another woman.

An anonymous person reportedly got in touch with Hart’s team and provided the video, demanding a multi-million dollar payment in exchange for keeping the footage private.

“I’m at a place in my life where I feel like I have a target on my back and because of that, I should make smart decisions. And recently, I didn’t,” he said in the video.

“You know, I’m not perfect. I’m not going to sit up here and say that I am or claim to be in any way shape or form,” he added.

“I made a bad error in judgment and I put myself in a bad environment where only bad things can happen and they did,” Hart admitted. “And in doing that, I know that I’m going to hurt the people closest to me, who’ve I talked to and apologized to, that would be my wife and my kids.”

Hart’s rep released a statement to clarify the situation.

“Someone tried to set Kevin up in a failed extortion attempt,” a rep told E!. “As law enforcement is involved, we cannot comment further as it could affect the investigation.”