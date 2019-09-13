Kevin Hart’s Wife Eniko Offers Positive Health Update After His Release From Hospital

Kevin Hart’s wife Eniko is hopeful the actor will make a full recovery after his serious accident. Hart was released from the hospital Wednesday following a 10-day hospitalization as he recovered from injuries sustained in a frightening car accident on Sept. 1. He required emergency surgery to repair three fractures in his back and is expected to undergo intense physical therapy and a long road to full recovery.

Eniko shared a quick health update on the actor Thursday, a day after the actor left the hospital and reportedly went straight to an in-patient treatment facility where he is expected to spend a week working on his physical therapy. He will return home and continue his recovery there after one or two weeks at the facility.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“He’s doing well, thank you” she told a TMZ reporter as she left a Starbucks in Los Angeles.

“We’re just taking it one day at a time,” she added, as the interviewer complimented Hart as a strong guy. “He’ll be back on track in no time.”

The quick interview comes just a few hours after sources revealed to Us Weekly Eniko has been staying close to her husband as he recovers from his injuries.

“Eniko hasn’t left his bedside,” the source said. “She’s his wife. They’re a team.”

The accident reportedly has reportedly brought the couple closer together, as they deal with the aftermath of the tragic incident as a united front.

They’re so committed,” the source said, adding that family is extremely important to Hart, 40. “Everything he does in life is for his family.”

Eniko reportedly plans on being next to her husband throughout the harrowing recovery process, though reports earlier this week said the actor had already been able to go on short walks and go up stairs slowly. However, reports also say the actor has been in “excruciating pain” since the accident.

The accident took place over Labor Day Weekend after Hart’s 1970 Plymouth Barracuda veered off Mulholland Highway, crashed in a wooden fence, rolled and landed in a ditch, according to a police report. Jared S. Black was behind the wheel as Hart and Black’s fiancée Rebecca Broxterman rode as passengers.

Local authorities determined the driver was not under the influence at the time of the crash, and are reportedly looking into speeding as the possible cause of the incident.

“I’m grateful to be alive,” Hart reportedly told the sources after his release from the hospital.