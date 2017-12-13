Kevin Hart Reflects on ‘A Tough Year for Me’

Kevin Hart admitted it’s been a “tough” year on multiple fronts, so much that he couldn’t put himself on Santa’s “nice” list this year.

The Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle actor was faced with tough questions during an interview with Extra correspondent Mario Lopez and his 7-year-old daughter Gia. She asked what Hart wants Santa to bring him this year and whether he’s been naughty or nice, and the actor gave a candid, honest response.

“That’s definitely a tough question for Kevin Hart right now. It was a tough year for me,” he said at Jumanji‘s Los Angeles premiere on Monday. “I had some bumps in the road but the good thing is you take steps backwards to take great steps forwards so now, I recovered from some not nice times, now what I basically want is just for Santa to know that I’m doing good and I’m doing better — I’m a good guy.”

Hart’s year included an extortion scandal in which he was targeted over a video that allegedly showed him being “sexually provocative” with a woman other than his wife, Eniko Parrish.

An anonymous person reportedly got in touch with Hart’s team and provided the video, demanding a multi-million dollar payment in exchange for keeping the footage private.

Hart spoke out about the incident quickly after news spread of the elicit tape, apologizing to his then-pregnant wife and two children in an Instagram video.

“I’m at a place in my life where I feel like I have a target on my back and because of that, I should make smart decisions. And recently, I didn’t,” he said in the video.

“I made a bad error in judgment and I put myself in a bad environment where only bad things can happen and they did,” Hart admitted.

The comedian and actor also reached another milestone in his personal life this year, welcoming his third child, Kenzo, in November.

Lopez addressed rumors that Hart, an experienced father, doesn’t change the baby’s diapers, one Hart says comes with some truth.

“Oh, no. Not on my new baby. Not on Kenzo,” Hart admitted. “On my older babies I did and I had tough times doing it, with a newborn it’s very tough, they’re fragile, they need a mother’s touch, that’s not a father’s time, so I said, ‘… don’t tag me in till me and the baby are on terms of ‘Stop!’ and he can listen to that; I don’t want to deal with that new, new.’”

Despite the year’s “tough” challenges, Hart said he’s ready to move forward and Parrish has also reportedly forgiven him for any wrongdoing.