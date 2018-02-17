Kevin Hart Does Not Regret Drunken Behavior at Super Bowl

Comedian Kevin Hart wound up being one of the biggest stories of the night after the Philadelphia Eagles won their first Super Bowl championship in franchise history on Feb. 4.

As many fans noted, Hart was seen drunkenly attempting to get onstage with various Eagles players as they were presented with the Lombardi Trophy. He was stopped by security and visibly upset by the ordeal. He then crashed a player interview with the NFL Network minutes later, accidentally dropping the f— bomb as he exclaimed his excitement over his hometown team’s victory.

Hart initially apologized for his behavior, but in an interview with Extra on Friday the Central Intelligence actor said he had no regrets over what happened.

“I’m from Philadelphia. That makes me a Philadelphian. We’ve shown that our behavior is crazy,” Hart said. “It’s only right that I follow suit as a Philadelphian, that I do something stupid. In my mind — and yes, of course I wasn’t in my right mind — my city wanted to see me hold the trophy. That’s what I was thinking. ‘I got to get down to the trophy, because the city wants to see me hold the trophy.’ I would do it all over again. It was the most fun that I’ve ever had!”

Hart went into further detail during an interview at the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game on Friday night at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

“First of all, this is an easy thing to explain. In my mind, the city of Philadelphia wanted to see me hold the trophy. That’s what I was thinking, I’ve got to get up there because the city of Philadelphia needs to see me. I am Philadelphian, I’ve got to hold the trophy first. Granted, I didn’t realize the trophy presentation was that private of a moment where you’ve got to step back. It hasn’t for so long in my city.”

When asked if he was mad about the situation, Hart said no.

“If you look at it, like you know those moments where you sober up quick, where you realize something’s wrong? You maybe messed up or something happened to you and (you say) ‘Oh, I need to get it together.’

The Eagles defeated the favorited New England Patriots 41-33 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota to win their first title.

Hart was born and raised in Philadelphia by his single mother, Nancy Hart. His father, Henry Witherspoon, was a cocaine addict who spent time in and out of jail while Hart grew up.