Kevin Hart Sex Tape Extortionist Reveals Details of His Alleged Infidelity

After Kevin Hart claimed he was the victim of an attempted extortion attempt over a purported sex tape, TMZ reports that the extortionist admits it’s about the money.

The 4 minute and 47 second video contains video of what is presumed to be Hart engaging in sexual activity with a woman who was not his wife, Eniko, at a party.

Hart addressed the situation on Saturday, apologizing to his family for the “major lapse in judgment,” vowing not to be taken advantage of by “anyone looking for a quick payday.”

TMZ reports that the alleged extortionist has come forward and admitted that the video was indeed meant to expose and extort Hart for money, even saying that his Hurricane Harvey relief fundraising efforts were orchestrated to boost his public image before the video was released.

“The real reason Kevin Hart orchestrated the Texas Hurricane Relief Fund, this so-called good deed was done to get ahead as he knew this damaging footage was one click away from being exposed as the liar and cheater he is,” the unknown extortionist told TMZ.

“Kevin Hart was privy to me wanting to expose him as I have made countless attempts to expose this information to various blogs, in an attempt to also get paid.”

However, TMZ reveals that “sources close to Hart” have said that his hurricane relief efforts had nothing to do with the sex tape.

