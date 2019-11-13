Kevin Hart Says He’s a ‘Different Version of Myself’ Following Car Crash

Kevin Hart is opening up about the life-altering car crash that left him with severe back injuries and made him a “different” man. Appearing on his Laugh Out Loud Sirius XM radio show on Tuesday, marking his first time back since the accident, the 40-year-old comedian and actor spoke out how the September car crash has changed his life.

“For me, I’m a different version of myself,” Hart said, according to E! News. “This ain’t got nothing to do about going to church… It’s not spiritual, spiritual is the wrong word. You’re more present. More aware… It’s all a joke until you get smacked with that real life reality.”

The Jumanji star, who is still undergoing physical therapy as part of his months-long recovery, went on to call the experience “humbling,” revealing that there were times where he “could not f–ing move” and had to rely on his wife, Eniko Hart.

Hart’s return to his radio show came just two days after he made his first public appearance while accepting the award for Favorite Comedy Act at the E! People’s Choice Awards Sunday night. Taking the stage, the comedian gave a touching speech that earned him a standing ovation.

“First and foremost, I thank God, because I definitely don’t have to be here,” he said as applause broke out. “Being that I am, that makes me appreciate life even more. It makes me appreciate the things that really matter. Family. I want to thank my wife, my kids. They really stepped up to the plate for me.”

“I also want to take the time to thank the People’s Choice Awards, just for this. This is amazing,” Hart continued. “But more importantly, the people, man. You have no idea the effect that you have on us as entertainers. Your energy, your support, it means the world and I truly want to thank you guys for being there for me in my difficult time. This is special. They all are. I do not take them for granted. Thank you so much. God bless everyone in this room. Peace.”

A passenger in his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda during the early morning hours of Sept. 1, Hart suffered three fractures to his spine — two in the thoracic part of his spine and one in the lumbar — when his friend, Jared Black, lost control of the vehicle. Black’s fiancée, Rebecca Broxterman, was also in the car and was not seriously injured.