Kevin Hart Rips $60 Million Sex Tape Lawsuit Amid His Car Accident Recovery

Kevin Hart has finally responded to a woman suing him over the release of their sex tape, calling the lawsuit “baseless.” The actor responded to the case filed by Montia Sabbag in new documents. Sabbag filed a $60 million lawsuit against the actor, his former friend Jonathan Todd Jackson, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas and a website named Fameoulous.

The suit accused the defendants of working together to release a tape featuring Hart and Sabbag. The woman recently asked the court for an extension of time to file a document, claiming she was in settlement talks that were going well.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In new documents first reported on by The Blast, the comedian wants Sabbag’s motion shut down. He says any settlement talks were happening with the other defendants, and he has not participated in any of the discussions.

“As a factual matter, Defendant Hart was not a party to any such settlement discussions, and has had no recent communications with Plaintiff or Plaintiff’s counsel regarding settlement,” the documents reportedly read.

He added, “Plaintiff is improperly attempting to drag out the litigation in order to delay the inevitable determination that her claims are, in fact, baseless.”

The new documents are the latest update on the case, which was filed shortly after the actor was involved in a serious car accident. At the time Sabbag requested $60 million in damages, claiming that that Hart “negligently or intentionally authorized, allowed and otherwise permitted Jackson access to Hart’s hotel room suite at Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas and breached their duty of care to M Sabbag.”

She alleged that Jackson “secretly videotaped without her knowledge of consent, while she was engaged in private, consensual sexual relationships with Hart in Hart’s private bedroom suite at the Cosmopolitan.”

A judge previously dismissed the lawsuit due to “lack of diversity jurisdiction” and “lack of subject matter jurisdiction,” she filed the lawsuit again, with Hart being served in October.

Hart had previously asked for several postponements on the case related to his recovery. Despite reports he is still in physical therapy, Hart made his first appearance on television during Sunday’s E! People’s Choice Awards.

“First and foremost, I thank God, because I definitely don’t have to be here,” Hart said before another round of applause broke out while accepting the Comedy Act of 2019 award. “Being that I am, that makes me appreciate life even more. It makes me appreciate the things that really matter. Family. I want to thank my wife, my kids. They really stepped up to the plate for me.”

“I also want to take the time to thank the People’s Choice Awards, just for this. This is amazing,” Hart continued. “But more importantly, the people, man. You have no idea the effect that you have on us as entertainers. Your energy, your support, it means the world and I truly want to thank you guys for being there for me in my difficult time. This is special. They all are. I do not take them for granted. Thank you so much. God bless everyone in this room. Peace.”