Kevin Hart Reveals He ‘Could Not F—ing Move’ After Car Crash

Two months after he suffered serious spinal injuries in a September car crash, Kevin Hart is opening up about his “humbling” months-long recovery. The 40-year-old comedian and actor spoke out on his Laugh Out Loud Sirius XM radio show on Tuesday about his life following the “altering” event.

“I could not f—ing move. I could not wipe my a—… I literally I couldn’t do none of that,” Hart, who suffered three fractures to his spine, explained, according to E! News. “It makes you realize… you really are helpless. There was nothing I could do.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

After being released from the hospital following a more than week-long stay, Hart was transferred to an inpatient rehab center before returning home, where he is said to be continuing his physical therapy almost daily. At the time of the crash, several sources claimed that the comedian’s recovery would not be an easy one, as he would have to undergo several months of physical therapy before he fully recuperated.

For Hart, the experience has been a life “altering” one, as he explains that he is now “a different version” of himself.

“This ain’t got nothing to do about going to church… It’s not spiritual, spiritual is the wrong word. You’re more present. More aware,” he said. “It’s all a joke until you get smacked with that real life reality.”

The Jumanji star’s words echoed what was said in an Instagram video he shared late last month documenting his recovery.

“After my accident, I see things differently. I see life from a whole new perspective. My appreciation for life is through the roof,” he said in the clip, which marked his first public statements on the accident. “‘m thankful for my family, my friends. I’m thankful for the people that simply ride with me and have been with me. Because you stood by me, my fans. I’m thankful for all of your love and support.”

“So don’t take today for granted because tomorrow is not promised,” he added. “More importantly, I’m thankful for God. I’m thankful for life. I’m thankful for simply still being here. The road to being a bigger and better version of me. Looking forward to an amazing 2020.”

Still traversing the long road to recovery, Hart is slowly stepping back into the spotlight. On Sunday, the actor made his first public appearance when taking the stage to accept the award for Favorite Comedy Act at the E! People’s Choice Awards. However, Hart is not expected to return to work in a full capacity until sometime in 2020.

Hart can next be seen in the upcoming Jumanji: The Next Level film, which is set for its theatrical debut on Dec. 13.