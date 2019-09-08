Kevin Hart Is Reportedly Walking Again After Serious Back Injury

Kevin Hart is reportedly already walking after his car accident last weekend. The comedian had major back surgery following the crash, but now physical therapists are rushing to get him back on his feet. For now he is taking baby steps, but even that is hard enough for him. Hart’s doctors were quick to begin physical and occupational therapy following his back injury. Sources close to the comedian have told TMZ that he is already up and walking, though he is walking “slowly” and “gingerly” for now. They noted that he is still in the hospital, and will begin his rehab process there.

The sources also said that Hart is not doing quite as well as fellow comedian Tiffany Haddish had made it seem on Friday. Haddish spoke to Entertainment Tonight at the Harper’s Bazaar ICONS event in New York City, but Hart’s team felt that she had overstated his condition.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“He’s OK. He’s doing fine,” Haddish said. “As far as I know, from the last I heard, he’s fine.”

“He’s already walking. He’s good,” Haddish continued. She noted that Hart’s “back gonna hurt” following the accident, but said that she was ready to poke fun at his injury as he had poked fun at hers before.

“He was making fun of me because I tore my meniscus,” she said. “I was wearing a boot while we were doing press for Secret Life of Pets 2. I had a sleeve on my leg, a brace, and he was making fun of me, talking about, ‘Tiffany, you ain’t gonna get no man. Ain’t no man gonna want you with a brace on your leg. You need to get the surgery…’”

“And now I’m gonna make fun of you. When you get back, moving good, Kevin, I’m coming for you. I’m coming for your back,” she aded, addressing Hart directly.

In fact, those close to Hart said that the comedian is in agonizing pain at the moment. The healing process is not going easy on him, but Hart is reportedly keeping a positive outlook through it all.

Hart was injured in the early hours of Sunday, Sept. 1. He was a passenger in his own vintage muscle car, with filmmaker Jared Black driving. Around 1 a.m. PT, the car broke through a guard rail on the Mulholland Highway and plunged into a ditch below.

“Black immediately lost control of the vehicle and the Plymouth left the road and rolled over down the northern embankment,” a police report for the crash reads. “Two of the three occupants were trapped in the vehicle. The remaining occupant and owner of the vehicle, Kevin Hart, left the scene to his nearby residence to get medical attention.”

Check back for updates on Hart’s condition.