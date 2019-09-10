Kevin Hart Reportedly Still Hospitalized 8 Days After Car Crash

Comedian Kevin Hart is reportedly still in the hospital, eight days after his scary car crash in California on Sept. 1. The good news is that the Ride Along star has been up and walking. Hart reportedly fractured his spin in three places.

A source told Entertainment Tonight Monday that Hart is still in the hospital. He has done some walking, but “not a lot” and he is “doing well as he heals.”

Hart’s friend and fellow comedian Tiffany Haddish told Entertainment Tonight on Friday that Hart is “doing fine… as far as I know.” Haddish even said Hart was “already walking,” but his back is “gonna hurt.” Haddish said Hart was in good spirits, as he mocked an injury Haddish suffered.

“He was making fun of me because I tore my meniscus,” Haddish said of Hart. “I was wearing a boot while we were doing press for Secret Life of Pets 2. I had a sleeve on my leg, a brace, and he was making fun of me, talking about, ‘Tiffany, you ain’t gonna get no man. Ain’t no man gonna want you with a brace on your leg. You need to get the surgery…’”

Sources later told TMZ that Haddish might have been overstating his condition. Insiders said Hart is in “excruciating pain” and he will be in physical therapy for some time. He already underwent surgery.

“Kevin’s spinal injuries are very serious, he sustained several fractures and had no choice but to have surgery as soon as possible,” a source told ET. “Since the surgery, he has been heavily sedated. The physicians are doing everything they can to keep him out of pain.”

On Sept. 1, Hart was involved in a car crash just before 1 a.m. Sunday morning in his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda near Calabasas, California. His friend Jared Black was driving, with Hart and personal trainer Rebecca Broxterman as passengers. Black also sustained back injuries, while Broxterman only suffered some minor pain and was not hospitalized.

According to the police report, alcohol did not play a role in the crash. However, a witness told TMZ he or she heard tires screeching from a car on the highway, hinting that speed may have played a role.

“On 9-1-2019 at approximately 0045 hours, A 1970 Plymouth Barracuda driven by Jared Black turned from southbound Cold Canyon Road to eastbound Mulholland Highway,” the police report reads. “Black immediately lost control of the vehicle and the Plymouth left the road and rolled over down the northern embankment. Two of the three occupants were trapped in the vehicle. The remaining occupant and owner of the vehicle, Kevin Hart, left the scene to his nearby residence to get medical attention.”

Hart was scheduled to be the first guest on The Kelly Clarkson Show Monday, but his Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle co-star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson stepped in for him.

