Kevin Hart Will Have to ‘Rebuild His Life’ Following Car Crash, Terry Crews Says

Kevin Hart has a lengthy road to recovery. According to Terry Crews, the comedian and actor will have to “rebuild his life” after he suffered major injuries when his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda rolled down an embankment over Labor Day weekend. Just days after the accident, Crews spoke out and offered his close friend some support.

“One thing I do know is that very few people would survive an accident that horrific. The fact that he survived … I was just like, ‘Oh, my God.’ Amazing,” Crews told Us Weekly at the America’s Got Talent live show red carpet on Tuesday. “How many Hollywood stories do you have of stars dying in car accidents and that kind of thing, especially off Mulholland [Highway]. He’s not the only one.”

Crews also detailed the severity of Hart’s injuries, revealing that they are potentially life-altering.

“Basically, right now, Kevin’s gonna have to rebuild his life somewhat. It may be a little different for Kevin from here on out,” he said. “I understand that, I feel that. He probably feels very alone right now… Just get better, man. Don’t rush it. Come on back. We’re waiting for you.”

Although details of Harts’ injuries had initially been unclear, it has since been revealed that he suffered three fractures to his spine when the vehicle, part of the 40-year-old’s extensive car collection, rolled down an embankment just before 1 a.m. on Sunday.

The Jumanji actor underwent a “successful” surgery earlier this week, which involved fusing two of the fractures in the thoracic section of his spine and one in the lumbar section. He is now “heavily medicated” due to the intense pain, though he is expected to make a “full recovery.”

Still, the months ahead will not be easy for Hart. According to sources who spoke to TMZ, the comedian require “extensive” physical therapy once he is discharged from the hospital, which will likely happen later this week. He will also have numerous follow-up doctor’s appointments.

Along with severely injuring Hart, the Labor Day weekend crash also left Jared Black, who was behind the wheel, injured. According to the police report, Black was located in the driver’s seat of the vehicle and determined not to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the collision.” He also suffered “major back injuries,” and his condition is not known.

Black’s fiancée, Rebbeca Broxterman, “suffered only complaint of pain.”

The exact cause of the crash is still under investigation and California Highway Patrol are reportedly looking into speeding as the cause of the crash.