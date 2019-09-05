Kevin Hart: New 911 Call Reveals Comedian Was ‘Not Coherent’ and Couldn’t Move After Accident

Audio footage of a 911 call made after Kevin Hart‘s car crash Sunday shows that the comedian was “not coherent at all” and that he “can’t move” following the accident. In the audio, published by TMZ, a female caller from inside Hart’s Calabasas home spoke with the 911 operator and said Hart had injured his back.

The caller said he was awake in a house after a car crash earlier that night. “I don’t know what happened. He’s not coherent at all,” the caller said.

She confirmed that he received no treatment at all since the crash “20 minutes ago” and that “he can’t move.” TMZ reports that the call came in at 2:13 a.m. Sunday morning, but that the crash occurred at 12:45 a.m.

She continued, adding that the crash occurred “outside of our gated community” and that he was now inside the house. She added that “something on his back is pointing out on his spine” but that there was no blood or bone showing.

Hart was eventually reportedly taken to Dignity Health Northridge Hospital Medical Center, where he underwent a successful surgery for three separate spinal fractures, according to TMZ. Sources told the outlet that two of the fractures where in the thoracic section of his spine and one was in the lumbar section.

Hart’s wife, Eniko Parrish, told reporters this week that the procedure went well and that her husband was awake and “going to be just fine.”

The recovery process will be a rough one for the 40-year-old actor, with “extensive” physical therapy reported to take weeks, if not months.

Early Sunday morning, Hart was riding in his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda in Calabasas with friend Jared Black (who was driving) and Blacks’ fiancée Rebecca Broxterman, who worked with Parrish. Just before 1 a.m., Black reportedly lost control of the vehicle and veered through a fence and down an embankment.

“Black immediately lost control of the vehicle and the Plymouth left the road and rolled over down the northern embankment,” a police report for the incident reads. “Two of the three occupants were trapped in the vehicle. The remaining occupant and owner of the vehicle, Kevin Hart, left the scene to his nearby residence to get medical attention.”

When emergency personnel arrived at the scene, Black “was located in the driver’s seat of the vehicle and determined not to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the collision.” Another 911 call made from a passerby revealed that Hart managed to extract himself from the vehicle and left the scene with his private security company to seek treatment.

Black was transported to UCLA Westwood with a “major back injury” and Broxterman “suffered only complaint of pain.”

California police are reportedly looking into speeding as the cause of the crash.