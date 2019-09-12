Kevin Hart: Lil Nas X Clears Air Over ‘Coming out’ Controversy in HBO Interview

Lil Nas X is opening up about the controversy surrounding Kevin Hart interrupting him while spoke about coming out in an interview on HBO’s . Hart caught the attention of many who thought his frequent interruptions during Nas X’s appearance were insensitive, leading to massive blackish on social media amid the actor’s car accident.

In a new interview with DJ Scream and Moran Tha Man, the “Old Town Road” rapper said he was not upset with Hart’s words, but chooses not to engage with the online trolls in any way other than comedy, so as to not cause further drama on social media.

“No, no no, I’m not mad at Kevin Hart,” the rapper said during the interview, as first reported by TMZ. “I mean like, even in a lot of situations like that… I don’t try to get into these situations because online I’m just here to be funny and laughing.”

“I’m not trying to say anything because if you say anything your words get twisted… so I don’t even try to get into anything,” he added.

While one of the radio hosts tried to say that since Nas X was not mad at the rapper his fans shouldn’t be mad either, the rapper quickly clarified.

“I’m not saying what anybody should do,” he said, before the other host said Lil Nas X is just coming at the situation with positivity and everyone else should do the same.

Nas X and Hart’s interview went viral after a snippet from the episode of the HBO series went viral in which the rapper discussed his decision to come out as gay as his hit song was on top of the charts, in which the actor could be seen rudely interrupting him.

“And with all that early success, you felt it was important to make an announcement recently?” marketing executive Paul Rivera asked the rapper, with Hart interjecting, “He said he was gay! So what?”

Lil Nas X said in the clip he was not “forced” to come out but decided to do so because “growing up [he had been taught] to hate that s—.”

“Hate what?” Hart interrupted. “Hate what?”

“Homosexuality, gay people,” Lil Nas X responded. Still not getting it, Hart asked, “Why?” “Come on, now,” Lil Nas X replied.

“Why you growing up to hate it?” Hart continued. “If you’re really from the hood, you know,” Lil Nas X replied.

Later in the episode, Hart told Lil Nas X that he “in no way, shape, or form should” should have to “defend” himself as gay by saying, “But guys, this is what I am,” The Hollywood Reporter shared last week.

The controversy erupted shortly after Hart was taken to the hospital after being involved in a frightening accident that left him with three fractures in his back, which were fixed with surgery. The actor was released from the hospital Wednesday and is staying in an in-patient rehab facility for a week for “intense” physical therapy. Reports say it will take a long time and a lot of work for Hart to recover fully.