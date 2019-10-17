How Kevin Hart’s ‘Jumanji’ Co-Stars Are Helping His Return to Work Go Smoother Following Car Crash

After suffering serious spinal injuries in an early September car crash, Kevin Hart‘s Jumanji: The Next Level co-stars are making sure that his return to work is effortless. More than a month after being hospitalized, Hart returned to work this month for a marketing campaign for the upcoming film, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Danny DeVito, and Danny Glover all chipped in to help.

According to a source who spoke to E! News, the co-stars were all present for the campaign and were “working reduced schedules in order to accommodate” Hart, who is currently undergoing near-daily physical therapy to aid in his months-long recovery. Hart was said to be “mobile and getting around on his own,” though recent reports suggested that he was still having some difficulty walking.

In late September, Johnson, who is close friends with Hart, had begun promoting the newest film in the Jumanji franchise when he took to Instagram on Sept. 24 to unveil the first poster, which included Hart. Hart portrays Franklin “Mouse” Finbar.

“Ladies, gents and children of all ages. We’re back. The fun you’re gonna have! Love, Dwanta,” Johnson captioned an image of the poster, which along with himself and Hart, also shows stars Jack Black and Karen Gillan. He also revealed the film’s Dec. 13, 2019 release date.

The poster’s release came less than a month after Hart suffered three spinal fractures – two in the thoracic part of his spine and one in the lumbar – when his 1970’s Plymouth Barracuda veered off a Los Angeles, California road and tumbled down an embankment. Addressing the accident shortly after it happened, Johnson said that he was thankful the accident hadn’t been more serious than it was.

“He’s doing very well. He’s bummed he couldn’t be here, as you know. But look, I love the guy. He’s one of my best friends. And honestly, thank God. It could’ve been a lot worse,” he said when stepping in to fill Hart’s place on the premiere episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. “So he’s a lucky man and I’m so happy [he’s OK]. And he knows it too. I wish him the best and a speedy recovery and I’m gonna see him soon.”

While Hart is expected to make a full recovery, he will have to undergo months of physical therapy. His attorney, Andrew Brettler, revealed that the 40-year-old will not return to work in a full capacity until sometime in 2020.

Jumanji: The Next Level hits theaters on Friday, Dec. 13.