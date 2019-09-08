Kevin Hart Improves Quickly, Starting Physical Therapy Following Car Accident

Kevin Hart is beginning the long road to recovery following a frightening car crash. The actor is reportedly back on his feet and walking almost a week since he sustained serious injuries to his back and requiring emergency surgery after he was in a car crash with two friends early Sunday, Sept. 1, morning.

Sources speaking with TMZ said that despite the actor walking again, as Tiffany Haddish told Entertainment Tonight Friday, he’s far from as “good” as his Night School co-star made it seem.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The outlet reported Hart will start physical therapy some time this weekend at the hospital where he is being treated, just days after he underwent surgery.

The road to recovery reportedly is taking a toll on the actor, with insiders saying Hart is in “excruciating pain.” Regardless, he is reportedly keeping a positive spirit as he embarks on the long journey back to normal.

Hart reportedly sustained severe injuries after the serious crash. The comedian was riding his 1970’s Plymouth Barracuda in the Calabasas area of Los Angeles with friends around 1 a.m. when his friend Jared Black lost control of the vehicle and veered through a fence and down an embankment.

“Black immediately lost control of the vehicle and the Plymouth left the road and rolled over down the northern embankment,” a police report for the incident reads. “Two of the three occupants were trapped in the vehicle. The remaining occupant and owner of the vehicle, Kevin Hart, left the scene to his nearby residence to get medical attention.”

Black was transports to UCLA Westwood with a major back with a “major back injury” and his fiancée Rebecca Broxterman “suffered only complaint of pain.” Local authorities are reportedly looking into speeding as the possible cause of the crash. They seemingly determined Black was not under the influence at the time of the crash.

Another source opened up about Hart’s condition Saturday, telling ET that Hart had been “heavily sedated” after his surgery to manage his pain.

“Kevin’s spinal injuries are very serious, he sustained several fractures and had no choice but to have surgery as soon as possible,” the insider said. “Since the surgery he has been heavily sedated. The physicians are doing everything they can to keep him out of pain.”

“The family isn’t ready to talk about it and want privacy at the moment,” they added. “They also don’t want people to worry, so [his wife] Eniko has put on a strong face and is saying he is doing well, but it’s very serious. He has suffered a great deal and has a long road ahead.”