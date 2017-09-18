Woman Featured in Kevin Hart Extortion Video Agreed to Lie Detector Test

The woman seen in the Kevin Hart extortion video has agreed to sit down for a lie detector test.

The unidentified woman was willing to do so only if the 38-year-old comedian paid her a mid-6 figure check, according to TMZ. She reportedly hired a lawyer, who contacted Hart’s team with the lie detector money request.

Over the weekend, the Ride Along star took to Instagram to issue an apology to his family and fans. In the clip, he claimed to be the victim of an extortion attempt over a purported sex tape.

The woman that says she slept with Hart, who is a married man, explained that her plan was two-fold. Her plans were to expose Hart’s infidelity and to profit from the situation.

“The real reason Kevin Hart orchestrated the Texas Hurricane Relief Fund, this so-called good deed was done to get ahead as he knew this damaging footage was one click away from being exposed as the liar and cheater he is,” the unknown extortionist told TMZ.

“Kevin Hart was privy to me wanting to expose him as I have made countless attempts to expose this information to various blogs, in an attempt to also get paid,” she continued.

The Blast reports that the sex tape contains footage of Hart being surrounded by women before cutting to video of a bedroom with a squeaky bed. Although Hart cannot visibly be seen in the clip from the bedroom, the indication is that he is having sex with a woman that is not his wife, Eniko.

“Someone tried to set up Kevin in a failed extortion attempt. As law enforcement is involved, we cannot comment further as it could affect the investigation,” Hart’s team told The Blast.

Hart and wife Eniko are still together.

