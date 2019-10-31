Kevin Hart Dons Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Legendary Fanny Pack for Halloween ‘Jumanji’ Promo

Kevin Hart is getting into the Halloween spirit, and he’s channeling his best friend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. In a new promo for their upcoming film, Jumanji: The Next Level, the 40-year-old comedian and actor transformed himself into the now iconic ’90s-era photo of Johnson in a black turtleneck and donning a fanny pack.

“I killed it with my Halloween costume this year,” Hart captioned the clip. “[The Rock] had the nerve to get an attitude with me.”

“We are dropping a brand new trailer for Jumanji The Next Level tomorrow. Stay tuned!!!!!!” he added, promoting the film on which he portrays Franklin “Mouse” Finbar alongside Johnson’s Dr. Smolder Braveston.

In the video, Hart makes his way to Johnson’s door as the actor hands out king-sized candy bars to trick-or-treaters, though The Rock appears unamused when he sees Hart’s mocking costume.

“Why are you dressed like that?” Johnson asks Hart, who is wearing a black turtleneck, silver chains, and fanny pack.

“Because it’s my costume!” Hart replies. “All you gotta do is go to the costume store and say ‘make me look stupid.”

Johnson gets the last laugh, however, when Hart asks for one of the king-sized candy bars, to which he responds, “Here’s what you get. It’s bite-sized. Tiny. Mini. Like you. Put this in your fanny pack!”

The video, along with a side-by-side image of the original meme-worthy photo and Hart’s replication of it, gained plenty of traction.

“You’re an a—hole. But I still love you. And I’m still laughing,” Johnson commented on the post.

“Hell of a transformation,” another wrote.

“Separated at birth,” a third joked.

The Wednesday night humor came after it was announced earlier this month that Hart had returned to work in a limited capacity following an early September car crash, in which he suffered serious injuries to his back.

Still on the mend, Hart joined Johnson and their co-stars Danny DeVito and Danny Glover to work on a campaign for the film, with the comedian’s co-stars said to have been “working reduced schedules in order to accommodate” Hart.

The comedian, who made his return to social media on Wednesday with a video documenting his recovery, is not expected to return to work in a full capacity until sometime in 2020.

Jumanji: The Next Level hits theaters on Friday, Dec. 13.