Kevin Hart Car Accident: See Photos of Destroyed Vehicle

Kevin Hart has reportedly been injured in a serious car accident after one of the classic cars he owns drove into a ditch in the Malibu Hills. Hart was not behind the wheel of the vehicle at the time of the accident on the infamous Mulholland Drive according to TMZ.

One of the passengers, his wife’s trainer Rebecca Broxterman according to E! News, avoided hospitalization, while Hart and the driver of the vehicle, Jared Black, were left with “major back injuries.” Police added that the driver had not been drinking prior to the crash.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Photos released of the vehicle show the damage from the accident, showing the Plymouth Barracuda sitting 10 feet off the road and in a ditch that made it difficult to climb out. Hart managed to get himself out of the vehicle first and later was picked up by his personal security in an SUV “to get medical attention” and eventually go to the hospital.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Street🚦Juice 🥤 TV 📺 (@streetjuicetv) on Sep 1, 2019 at 11:47am PDT

As you can see in the photos, the roof of the Barracuda was completely crushed in and the vehicle was caught at an angle between the broken fence it drove through and the ditch below.

According to prior reports, Hart had just purchased the vintage car as a 40th birthday gift to himself back in July. The Jumanji star shared a photo of the vehicle on Instagram at the time showing him flexing and leaning on the door of the vehicle.

“I added some more muscle to the family for my 40th….welcome home,” Hart captioned the photo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Jul 8, 2019 at 5:59am PDT

Prior to the accident, Hart shared some videos on Instagram showing him driving the car with someone else holding the phone. It is unknown if the others heard in the video are the same people involved in the accident. Hart ended the clip by spinning tires and speeding off.

Hart’s wife, Eniko Hart, was reportedly not involved in the accident and shared several video of the comedian playing with his kids to her Instagram Story later on Saturday night according to Us Weekly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by E N I K O 💋 H A R T (@enikohart) on Jul 29, 2019 at 6:51am PDT

No other details have been released to this point.