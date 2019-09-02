Kevin Hart Car Accident: More Details on ‘Major’ Back Injury Released

Things are looking up for Kevin Hart after the comedian suffered a “major back injury” as the passenger in a major car crash early Sunday morning. While the 40-year-old Jumanji actor remains in the hospital undergoing tests to see if he will need surgery, The Blast reports his injuries are not spinal cord problems and the star is already “able to walk and move his extremities,” people close to Hart revealed.

There could be surgery in Hart’s future, but doctors are “optimistic he will make a full recovery,” the outlet added.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The actor’s wife, Eniko Hart, told Us Weekly of her husband’s health, “He’s good. Everybody’s good, thank God…He’s fine. He’s awake.”

According to a police report, Hart was a passenger in a car that veered off of Mulholland Highway in Los Angeles and plunged into a ditch just before 1 a.m. Sunday. The vehicle, which was one of Hart’s classic cars, was driven by his friend Jared Black, with Eniko’s personal trainer Rebbeca Broxterman also riding as a passenger.

“On 9-1-2019 at approximately 0045 hours, A 1970 Plymouth Barracuda driven by Jared Black turned from southbound Cold Canyon Road to eastbound Mulholland Highway,” a police report for the incident reads. “Black immediately lost control of the vehicle and the Plymouth left the road and rolled over down the northern embankment. Two of the three occupants were trapped in the vehicle. The remaining occupant and owner of the vehicle, Kevin Hart, left the scene to his nearby residence to get medical attention.”

The report added that Black “was located in the driver’s seat of the vehicle and determined not to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the collision.” Both he and Hart “sustained major back injuries” and were transported to local hospitals, with Hart being taken to Northridge and Black to UCLA Westwood. Broxterman “suffered only complaint of pain.”

Photo credit: Michael Tran/FilmMagic/Getty Images