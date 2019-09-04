Kevin Hart Car Accident: Fans Are Weighing in Online About What Happened

Following Kevin Hart‘s terrible car accident, fans of the superstar comedian are weighing in online about what happened. Hart was involved in car crash on Sunday that caused him an injury to his back, for which he required serious back surgery.

According to a police report of the accident, “On 9-1-2019 at approximately 0045 hours, A 1970 Plymouth Barracuda driven by Jared Black turned from southbound Cold Canyon Road to eastbound Mulholland Highway. Black immediately lost control of the vehicle and the Plymouth left the road and rolled over down the northern embankment. Two of the three occupants were trapped in the vehicle. The remaining occupant and owner of the vehicle, Kevin Hart, left the scene to his nearby residence to get medical attention.”

Hart is said to have come through his back surgery well, with his wife Eniko Hart telling Us Weekly, “He’s good. Everybody’s good, thank God…He’s fine. He’s awake.”

Many of Hart’s fans have been speaking out about the accident on social media, and we have collected a number their responses below.

Kevin Hart hospitalized after “major back injury” in California car crash. @evapilgrim has the latest on the accident. https://t.co/Uk2FCMyQMR pic.twitter.com/1R5Op0fDs9 — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 2, 2019

Scroll down to read what Hart’s fans are saying in the wake of his frightening accident and subsequent surgery.

#TheShop is back on @HBO tonight!!! I’m thankful that everyone who is on this episode has been blessed with another day of life to see it!!!! Prayers up to @kevinhart4real wishing him a speedy recovery!!! @mavcarter… https://t.co/XbXdEGqZ5l — Charlamagne Tha God (@cthagod) September 3, 2019

“Wow! That’s worse than I thought!! Glad they are all ok!,” one fan said after hearing new of the accident.

“Praying that he gets better soon,” someone else said.

@KevinHart4real love you man — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) September 3, 2019

“Terrible. I hope he recovers quick!” another fan said.

“Please let my fav comedian still be able to walk,” a fifth Twitter user wrote.

One of the best and resilient humans I know. My friend @kevinhart4real as you always tell me reach in that back pocket and take a out a bunch of ….. 😁 Thinking of you and praying for your speedy recovery. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ZgilQLo7e7 — Scooter Braun (@scooterbraun) September 2, 2019

Life is a blessing. Thankful #KevinHart is still here with us. Wishing him nothing but strength and courage during his recovery. Hopefully it’s a quick recovery, filled with love and as peaceful as possible,” a fan commented.

“Praying for #KevinHart’s recovery,” another wrote. “Come back to us man. Who else are we gonna laugh to while you’re gone.”

Sending my prayers up for Kevin Hart who was recently in a car accident 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/246hpqN2fI — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) September 2, 2019

“Aww hope #KevinHart will get better, this world need positive happy people,” a Twitter user offered.

“I wanna wish the great #KevinHart a speedy recovery. My thoughts and then or with his family and close friends, I pray for strength for them,” someone else said.

Man!!! Worried about @KevinHart4real lost for words.. — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) September 2, 2019

“Take a moment to reflect… We coulda loss Kevin Hart yesterday. Be thankful God spared him cause the world woulda been sick if we woulda found out he didn’t make it,” a Twitter user wrote.

“If you ever laughed at Kevin Hart scene in a movie. Kindly pray for him from your heart,” someone else suggested.

“My Prayers goes to Kevin Hart and the other who was involved in the Accident,” a fan offered.

Th fan then adding that they are hoping for “Quick Healing,” “Less complications,” and a “Quick Recovery” for the actor.

Best wishes to Kevin Hart I hope he will be okay after his horrific accident And of course best wishes for safe survival to all those affected by storm Dorian Be careful! — Martha Stewart (@MarthaStewart) September 2, 2019

“We almost lost Kevin Hart…wishing him a quick recovery. Legends never die,” a user stated.

“Pray for a real legend, who is currently in hospital with major back injuries after being in a car accident in Los Angeles,” someone else said. “Let’s show our support for Kevin Hart.”

Sending one out to @KevinHart4real. May your spine be fine. May your back cut you slack. May your neck not be a wreck. And may the Lord protect your cord. Love you. pic.twitter.com/4eGYJzfym4 — George Wallace (@MrGeorgeWallace) September 2, 2019

“Kevin Hart and his friends are lucky to be alive. Whether you’re rich, poor, famous, or middle class, our time on Earth is like a time-bomb which can go off without notice,” another user said.

“Cherish the opportunity YOU (the person reading this) are blessed to be alive,” the user continued.