Kevin Hart Car Accident: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Reacts to ‘Jumanji’ Co-Star’s Crash, Tells Him to ‘Stay Strong’

Kevin Hart’s co-star of films like Jumanji and Central Intelligence, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, is reaching out to his good friend via social media encouraging the comedian to ‘stay strong’ during this scary time.

Fans chimed in with their thoughts as well. One writing, “Prayers for your quick and full recovery Braddah [Kevin Hart].”

Someone else posted, “Kevin gone bounce back from his accident like Tracy did. I’m 200% positive he will [prayer hands emoji].”

Another fan wrote, “Just heard about the car accident.. Not good but I’m sure this little legend pulls through [strong arm emoji] much love.”

Over the weekend, Hart was involved in a serious car accident. On Sunday, Hart, along with two friends, Jared Black and Rebecca Broxterman were involved. Black was driving Hart’s car when he lost control and crashed.

The police report says, “Two of the three occupants were trapped in the vehicle. The remaining occupant and owner of the vehicle, Kevin Hart left the scene to his nearby residence to get medical attention.”

Hart suffered a serious back injury that may now involve surgery. The 40-year-old is currently in a Los Angeles hospital and according to US Magazine, “he is undergoing tests to determine if he will need to go under the knife to repair his back.” While this may be the case, doctors are in a positive state of mind feeling that Hart will make a full recovery either way.

As for Black, he was reportedly pinned against the steering wheel when the fire department had to saw off the roof to pry him out of the car. As for Broxterman — who recently got engaged to Black back in June — did not suffer any physical injuries.

Reports say that alcohol was not involved and Black — who goes by the last name of Stanton on social media — had not had any drinks that day.

Black is 28 years old and lives in Beverly Hills. His fiancé is a personal fitness trainer who frequently shares inspirational photos and captions on Instagram.

“I see people each and every day that just seem to be looking for some sort of inspiration,” she wrote on her Biti Brand website. “Half the time, the inspiration is right in front of them, yet they are still trying to seek it out. One of the things that inspires me the most is the beauty of this world and the beauty found within the people that surround me. I not only wan to continue to be inspired but I want to forever inspire and pass creativity on to each individual that I am so lucky to meet in my lifetime.”