Kevin Hart Released From Hospital, ‘Grateful to Be Alive’

Kevin Hart is officially out of the hospital and beyond happy following his frightening Labor Day weekend car accident. The actor was hospitalized since he was riding in his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda when one of his friends lost control in Calabasas, California, leaving the actor with serious back injuries which required emergency surgery.

A new report from TMZ said the actor left the hospital and went straight to a live-in rehabilitation facility. Sources told the publication the actor is “glad” he is out after 10 days in the medical center and is reportedly keeping a positive attitude.

“I’m grateful to be alive,” Hart said to the sources, as the outlet reports.

Hart’s 10-day hospital stay marks the end of one chapter of his upcoming journey toward full recovery. The Night School star was left with three fractures in his back after the terrifying crash, which were later fused in surgery.

He is set to receive “intense” physical therapy at the rehab facility after starting with more basic exercises while at the hospital. The outlet reported Hart will likely stay around a week before returning back to his home. Following his time at the center, the actor will also have to undergo several more months of physical therapy before getting back to normal.

The actor is reportedly in “excruciating pain” though he is making progress as he was reportedly taking short walks in the hospital and even climbed up a few stairs.

“He’s doing very well. He’s bummed he couldn’t be here, as you know. But look, I love the guy. He’s one of my best friends. And honestly, thank God. It could’ve been a lot worse,” Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson said, offering an update on Hart’s condition during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. “So he’s a lucky man and I’m so happy [he’s OK]. And he knows it too. I wish him the best and a speedy recovery and I’m gonna see him soon.”

Hart, along with friends Jack Jared Black and Rebecca Broxterman, were involved in the serious car crash in the Calabasas area of Los Angeles on Sept. 1. Black was driven when the car “turned from southbound Cold Canyon Road to eastbound Mulholland Highway” and veered off the road, crashed through a fence, and rolled down an embankment.

“Black immediately lost control of the vehicle and the Plymouth left the road and rolled over down the northern embankment,” a police report for the incident reads. “Two of the three occupants were trapped in the vehicle. The remaining occupant and owner of the vehicle, Kevin Hart, left the scene to his nearby residence to get medical attention.”

After police determined Black was not under the influence at the scene, local authorities are believed to be looking into speeding as the reason for the accident.