Kevin Hart to Appear on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ for ‘Honest Conversation’ After Oscars Backlash

Kevin Hart will return to the spotlight after his short-lived Oscars host fiasco with an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The actor, who stepped down as host of the 2019 Academy Awards in December after refusing to apologize for homophobic remarks from his past, will make an appearance on Friday’s episode of DeGeneres’ talk show for what is describing as an “incredible and honest conversation.”

“I had an incredible and honest conversation with Kevin Hart] about hosting the #Oscars. It was supposed to air on Monday. I don’t want you to have to wait, so now it’s gonna air tomorrow,” DeGeneres announced on her Twitter Thursday night.

I had an incredible and honest conversation with @KevinHart4real about hosting the #Oscars. It was supposed to air on Monday. I don’t want you to have to wait, so now it’s gonna air tomorrow. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 4, 2019

As first reported by TVLine, there were mixed reactions to the talk show host’s announcement. Some of her followers were pleased by the announcement from DeGeneres, a married lesbian, for being willing to shine a light on anti-LGBT behavior.

Others questioned why the talk show host would give Hart a platform for him to seek a second change from audiences after his refusal to apologize for his previous comments.

Ellen’s executive producer even responded to one fan who claimed the show would do “anything for ratings,” replying, “Yeah because that’s why we do things 16 years in.”

Hart was announced as the host for the 91st Oscars in December, only for him to step down after refusing to apologize for homophobic tweets from his past less than a week later.

At first, Hart posted a video on Instagram asking people to stop looking for the negative by bringing back his comments from the past.

“Stop looking for reasons to be negative… Stop searching for reasons to be angry,” Hart wrote. “I swear I wish you guys could see/feel/understand the mental place that I am in. I am truly happy people… there is nothing that you can do to chance that… NOTHING. I work hard on a daily basis to spread positivity to all… with that being said. If u want to search my history or past and anger yourselves with what u find that is fine with me. I’m almost 40 years old and I’m in love with the man that I am becoming.”

Hours later, the comedian took to Twitter to announce he had stepped down from the gig and ended up apologizing after all.

“I have made the choice to step down from hosting this year’s Oscar’s….this is because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists. I sincerely apologize to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past,” Hart tweeted.

The Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star added, “I’m sorry that I hurt people.. I am evolving and want to continue to do so. My goal is to bring people together not tear us apart. Much love & appreciation to the Academy. I hope we can meet again.”

The 2019 Academy Awards are set to air Sunday, Feb. 24 on ABC. No replacement host has been announced yet.