Kevin Federline Accuses Britney Spears’ Father Jamie of Abusing Their Son

Britney Spears‘ ex-husband Kevin Federline is accusing the singer’s father, Jamie Spears, of child abuse after Jamie allegedly engaged in a physical altercation with Britney and Federline’s older son, Sean.

Law enforcement sources told The Blast that Federline filed a police report on Sunday, Aug. 25 against his former father-in-law, claiming that the incident had occurred the previous day when Britney had custody of her boys. Britney and Federline share sons Sean, 13, and Jayden, 12.

Sources say that the report states that Sean was “abused” by Jamie at some point during their time with their mother. The sources were not specific with the nature of the incident due to Sean’s status as a minor.

After the altercation, Britney reportedly removed her sons from her father’s presence and brought them home. Britney and Federline’s custody agreement states that when the boys are with their mom, Jamie serves as a court-appointed monitor.

When Britney brought her children home, Federline was called to pick the boys up and Sean and Preston spent the night with their dad. Investigators have since interviewed the involved parties and submitted the case to Ventura County District Attorney’s Office for charging consideration. Should Jamie be charged, he will likely be given a misdemeanor, and the statute relating to the allegations reportedly has to do with “inflicting unjustifiable physical pain on a child.”

According to TMZ, Britney and Federline changed their custody agreement in documents filed on Aug. 28, going from 50/50 custody to Federline having 70 percent custody of the boys. Britney’s custody is reportedly now unsupervised, according to sources.

The couple had reportedly been using the new arrangement since Aug. 2018 but wanted to wait to see how it worked out before finalizing the switch in court. The pair had had 50/50 custody of their children since 2007.

Last year, Britney and Federline concluded a legal battle over child support that ended in Britney paying her ex “thousands more a month in child support,” The Blast reported at the time. In addition, there were “several other items in the couple’s new agreement but the deal is confidential.”

Britney most recently posted about her boys on social media in August, sharing a slideshow of photos and videos from a trip the trio had taken to Disneyland.

“Great time at Disneyland today …. but I don’t remember ever getting that wet on splash mountain !!!” she wrote. “Geeez …. anyhow my boys are older now, so they don’t like their picture taken ever… so I was thrilled today when they said SURE !!!!! Such a great place !!!!!”

