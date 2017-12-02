‘Entourage’ Star Kevin Dillon Defends Jeremy Piven Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

After Jeremy Piven was accused of sexual harassment, his former Entourage co-star Kevin Dillon is coming to his defense.

Reporters caught up with former HBO actor this weekend, where they filled him in on his former co-star’s sexual harassment allegations. Dillon knew very little about Jeremy Piven’s recent accusations, and he hadn’t heard about the cancellation of his new show on CBS, but was quick to defend his former cast mate.

“I think he’s getting railroaded here,” Dillon said bluntly. I’ve never seen him do anything like that, he’s been nothing but a gentleman.”

Dillon is referring to accusations made by multiple women that Piven harassed or even assaulted them, some even on the set of Entourage.

When asked if he knew that Piven’s new show, Wisdom of the Crowd had been cancelled, Dillon said he hadn’t. But he believes one thing is certain about the accusations against his friend and co-star: “It’s a witch hunt, it’s a witch hunt.”

Piven still denies every allegation against him. He says the incidents these women have described are completely fictitious, not based on any real events.

“Let me be absolutely clear,” he told Buzzfeed in a recent statement, “this simply did not happen.”

After the allegations came to light, CBS declined to order the rest of the season of Wisdom of the Crowd, effectively cancelling the show. The 13 episodes that have already been produced will still air, however.