Kensington Palace Shuts Down Rumors Kate Middleton Got ‘Baby Botox’

Kensington Palace has firmly shut down speculation about whether or not Kate Middleton has gotten Botox after a plastic surgeon posted a side-by-side photo of the duchess on social media speculating about whether she had had any work done.

British plastic surgeon Dr. Munir Somji of the Dr. Medi Spa Clinic shared a now-deleted post featuring two side-by-side photos of Middleton with the caption, “Our Kate loves a bit of baby Botox.”

“Note the reduction of fine lines on the forehead,” Somji wrote. “But also note the depression of the medial (middle part) brow but elevation of the lateral tail of the brow. The magic of baby Botox is that it does not leave you feeling so heavy and provides you with a subtle reduction of lines as well as a better eyebrow position.”

One of the photos of Middleton was taken when the mom of three appeared tired while the second shot finds the Duchess of Cambridge with glowing skin, likely the result of a good night’s sleep and makeup rather than plastic surgery, according to the palace.

In a statement to the New York Post, a palace rep said that Somji’s post is “categorically not true” and “in addition, The Royal Family never endorse commercial activity.”

Dr. Medi Spa refused to confirm or deny whether Middleton is a patient there.

“We wouldn’t be able to disclose whether she is a client or not,” marketing manager Sammy Curry said. “We have non-disclosure agreements where we can’t disclose our high-end clients. We absolutely can’t comment at all that she has come to us.”

Curry added that Somji posted the photos of the royal because “He thought it was a good comparison picture to use to show the effects of Botox and obviously baby Botox which he does himself. He just wanted to show the transformation that it can create and obviously how it can be used for subtle results and how it’s really good for anti-aging.”

“Baby” Botox is the same as Botox but is injected differently to allow for movement in the face while still reducing wrinkles. It is given in a lighter dose to avoid the “frozen” effect Botox can sometimes create.

Curry also noted that she believes Somji’s use of the phrase “Our Kate” was meant in a more general way, as in “the UK’s Kate,” rather than the clinic’s patient.

Photo Credit: Getty / Simon Stacpoole/Offside