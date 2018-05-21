Kensington Palace Posts Beautiful Royal Wedding Photos of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Official photos from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s royal wedding on Saturday have been released by Kensington Palace.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released three official photographs from their Wedding day. These photographs were taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski at Windsor Castle, following the carriage procession. #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/WBim9EkI4D — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 21, 2018

The photos, shared by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s official Twitter account, were taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski at Windsor Castle, following the carriage procession after the wedding.

The Duke and Duchess would like to thank everyone who took part in the celebrations of their Wedding. They feel so lucky to have been able to share their day with all those gathered in Windsor and those who watched on television across the UK, Commonwealth, and around the world. pic.twitter.com/RSa9ukqxLF — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 21, 2018

The photos feature every member of the immediate Royal Family, as well as the page boys and bridesmaids from the wedding party and Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland.

“The Duke and Duchess would like to thank everyone who took part in the celebrations of their Wedding,” the caption read beneath a black-and-white image of Harry and Markle sitting on the steps of Windsor Castle.

“They feel so lucky to have been able to share their day with all those gathered in Windsor and those who watched on television across the UK, Commonwealth, and around the world,” the caption continued.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with the Bridesmaids and Page Boys, taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski in the Green Drawing Room of Windsor Castle. #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/nFaPQSIzVl — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 21, 2018

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with the Bridesmaids and Page Boys, taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski in the Green Drawing Room of Windsor Castle,” Kensington Palace captioned a photo of Harry and Markle with the children of their bridal party.

Prince Harry and Markle were married Saturday morning at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. While the start time may have been earlier than most would like to wake up on a Saturday morning in the United States, nearly 18 millions American viewers tuned in to watch coverage on ABC, NBC and CBS between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. ET.

Although Markle is an American, the wedding drew less viewers than the 2011 wedding of Prince William and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge. Almost 23 million Americans tuned in to watch that wedding on U.S. networks.

Before becoming engaged to Harry, Markle was a star on USA network’s Suits. After the engagement, she announced her retirement from acting and plans to focus on activism for her favorite causes. She is now known as the Duchess of Sussex.

The couple is not heading off on a honeymoon immediately. Instead the Duke and Duchess of Sussex still have some royal duties to complete, including a special event on Tuesday in honor of Harry’s father, Prince Charles.

Their wedding featured several unique elements, including a sermon from American Bishop Michael Curry and a gospel choir’s performance of “Stand By Me.” Markle also dropped the word “obey” from her wedding vow.

“I, Meghan, take you, Harry, to be my husband, to have and to hold from this day forward,” Markle said. “For better, for worse, for richer, for poorer, in sickness and in health, to love and to cherish, till death us do part; according to God’s holy law. In the presence of God I make this vow.”