Kenneth Cole Deletes Insensitive Kate Spade Tweet After Fierce Backlash

Shoe and apparel designer Kenneth Cole deleted a tone-deaf tweet in which he reacted to Kate Spade‘s death by calling her an “inspiring accessory.”

Spade was found dead in her New York City apartment Tuesday from an apparent suicide. She was found in her bedroom by a housekeeper with a scarf tied around her neck around 10 a.m., police said in a press release.

A few hours after the news broke of Spade’s death, Cole took to Twitter to express his condolences, only to find himself with his foot in his mouth.

“‘I believed that I could, so I did’. She alone didn’t change the handbag world but she was an inspiring accessory,” he tweeted along with hashtags [Kate Spade] and [RIP] in a since deleted tweet.

The designer and his brand faced major backlash from his message.

“I’m boycotting [Kenneth Cole] Extremely rude ‘inspiring accessory’ remark regarding [Kate Spade],” a user wrote, according to Page Six.

“I am stunned. Seriously? I wish I could say I’ll never were your line again, but I NEVER bought that crap in the first place. Kate Spade changed EVERYTHING,” another user wrote.

The designer later issued a more sensitive statement, but did not acknowledge his earlier tweet.

“Kate Spade left an indelible mark on the fashion industry and her inspiring life and work will be missed. We lost a true visionary today. My heart goes out to her family and to all she has touched,” he wrote.

Cole then issued a statement, writing how his tweet might have been misunderstood and that he deleted it when he realized his words could be taken the wrong way.

“I often say ‘We may not heel the world, but we hope to be an accessory,’” he said, punning on the word heel. “After posting the tweet, I realized there may have been room for misinterpretation.”

Spade’s family released a statement to the Associated Press after news broke, expressing their love for the designer as well as asking for privacy.

“We are all devastated by today’s tragedy,” the statement read. “We loved Kate dearly and will miss her terribly. We would ask that our privacy be respected as we grieve during this very difficult time.”

The Kate Spade New York founder’s death was believed to be a suicide due to the state of her apartment and a note found at the scene.

“At this point, there was a note left. The contents of that note, as well as the physical state of the apartment and the comments of the witness, lend to the credibility that it is an apparent suicide,” NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea said.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).