Kendra Wilkinson Updates Fans After Being Rushed to Emergency Room

Kendra Wilkinson confirmed that she’d be back on stage tonight. The reality TV star cancelled both performances of her play, Sex Tips For Straight Women From a Gay Man last night, tweeting that she was “super sick.”

Tonight, it looks as though the show will go on. Wilkinson shared a long tweet explaining that she’s back on her feet, though perhaps not yet at 100 percent.

Better today n will be back on stage tonight. The pain n aches were so bad last night. Nothing serious they found but on antibiotics n pain meds today. Thanks for your concern everyone. Love you. — Kendra Wilkinson (@KendraWilkinson) November 19, 2017



Wilkinson spent last night in the emergency room, tweeting updates as she went.

Sooooo sorry guys gotta cancel both shows tonight. Going to ER. Hurtin bad. I’ll make it up to you. 😪 — Kendra Wilkinson (@KendraWilkinson) November 19, 2017



About to get morphine. Lol 😏 #byebye — Kendra Wilkinson (@KendraWilkinson) November 19, 2017



Despite the apparent severity of her condition, and being loaded up on antibiotics and pain medication, 32-year-old Wilkinson seems determined not to disappoint her fans.

Sex Tips For Straight Women From a Gay Man prides itself on being “off-Broadway’s longest-running comedy.” The show is a bawdy parody of a meet-the-author event, where writer Dan Anderson gets a little too personal with a university English department.