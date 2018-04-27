Kendra Wilkinson Already Loving Her New Hairdo, Fans Divided

Kendra Wilkinson took to Twitter to blast fans not impressed with her new hair color.

On Thursday, the Kendra on Top personality shocked fans by debuting a new hairstyle where she ditched her usual blond hair for a short, brunette look.

While Wilkinson previously expressed she was “excited” for the change, fans appeared divided and responded with negativity — something the 32-year-old mom of two did not tolerate.

I’m not here tryin to impress anyone but myself. F— it all. I’m excited. 😜 — Kendra Wilkinson (@KendraWilkinson) April 27, 2018

“I’m not here tryin’ to impress anyone but myself. F— it all. I’m excited,” Wilkinson wrote in response to the negative comments posted after sharing the first image.

Just moments before her clapback to haters, Wilkinson shared a set of four images on Instagram, writing, “Been wanting to experiment like this for a long time in here it is. So excited for this change, but I’ll always stay true to my roots.”

With the image shared to both Instagram and Twitter, Wilkinson’s comment section lit up with negativity, many sharing similar sentiments of how she was “hotter” as a blonde and were just not a fan of the new brown hair.

“Wow…you look so different! Going to take some getting use to!” one commenter wrote.

Noooooo!!! I thought I’d like it but you’re way hotter blonde…” wrote another.

“Looks good but like the blonde better,” one user wrote, asking for her old look to come back.

Another felt the same way, typing, “[Oh my God] ..[please] go back to [your] blond hair ….”

“You are a true blonde and lovely. I’ve been there after a drastic change in my life. Please go back or have Baliage,” another chimed in.

But there were plenty of fans who also shared Wilkinson’s feelings and sentiment, encouraging her to stay true to herself.

“You look amazing . The change does a heart good. It’s just hair, but whoa girl you did good,” one fan wrote.

“Looking really good with the new hair color,” wrote another.

“Girl, you gotta impress yourself before other ladies can see your shine. Get down with your bad self!” another added showing support.

Wilkinson’s transformation comes just weeks after she and husband Hank Baskett broke up after nine years of marriage.

“Today is the last day of my marriage to this beautiful man. I will forever love Hank and be open but for now we have chosen to go our own ways,” Wilkinson wrote on Instagram the day she officially filed for divorce on April 6.

“I’m beyond sad and heartbroken because I did believe in forever, that’s why I said yes, but unfortunately too much fear has gotten in the way. We are both amazing parents and our kids will be happy n never know the difference other than seeing mama smile,” she wrote.

Wilkinson continued, “Sometimes love looks funny. We are told to make sacrifices in life if it’s true love well in this case it’s me. I want to see happy Hank again… I miss that. Marriage was just a piece of paper and a piece of jewelry but our hearts will always be real.”

