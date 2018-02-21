Kendra Wilkinson Baskett Is Definitely ‘Feeling’ Her New ‘Do

Kendra Wilkinson Baskett is loving her look after going for the big chop.

Feeling my new do A post shared by Kendra Wilkinson Baskett (@kendra_wilkinson_baskett) on Dec 8, 2017 at 9:09pm PST

The Girls Next Door alum transformed her long blonde locks into a short choppy ‘do, which she showed off in a shoulder-bearing top on Friday.

“Feeling my new do,” she captioned the sassy selfie.

The former Playboy Bunny appears to be feeling much better after being rushed to the ER last month.

After tweeting she was “super sick,” the 32-year-old was forced to cancel both of her scheduled Las Vegas shows.

Although the former model wasn’t specific about her medical problem, she appeared to be in a lot of pain, later writing she was “about to get morphine.”

After some TLC, she was able to go on with her show, Sex Tips For Straight Women From a Gay Man.

Sex Tips For Straight Women From a Gay Man prides itself on being “off-Broadway’s longest-running comedy.” The show is a bawdy parody of a meet-the-author event, where writer Dan Anderson gets a little too personal with a university English department.