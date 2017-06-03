Watch: Kendra Wilkinson’s Mother Warned for ‘Playing a Dangerous Game’ by Digging up Old Dirt

Drama, drama, drama! Kendra Wilkinson‘s mom is in some seriously hot water after saying she’s planning to write a “tell-all” memoir, according to PEOPLE.

In a sneak peek at season 6 of Kendra On Top, details about the resistance to Wilkinson’s mom, Patti’s, decision to write the book come to light and they are not pretty.

“Do you remember that tell-all book my mom wanted to write?” the former Playboy model asks a friend. “She said she’s going to write it.”

Later in the clip, Wilkinson’s estranged brother Colin can be seen confronting his mother with a grave warning.

“You’re playing a dangerous game,” he warns his mother.

“I don’t care!” Patti snaps back. When it comes to memoir, Patti is reportedly only concerned with the money she could make from putting it all out there.

When Wilkinson confronts her mother, another fight breaks out.

“I’m going to tell my stuff!” Patti yells at her daughter.

“You would have to write about Hank and the scandal and me and us,” the former Girls Next Door star snaps back.

“First of all, I don’t give a s— what he thinks,” Patti says of her daughter’s husband Hank. “The truth hurts. The truth hurts.”

Before leaving, Wilkinson lets out one last jab at her mother, yelling, “You can have your family back or you can write this book!”

Things are looking to get very heated this season on Wilkinson’s show, and we can’t help but wonder how this whole thing will shake out.

Season 6 of Kendra On Top premieres June 23 at 10:30 p.m. ET on WE tv.