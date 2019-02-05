Kendra Wilkinson Insists She Isn’t Dating Chad Johnson Despite Paparazzi Photos

Kendra Wilkinson is setting the record straight about her current relationship status, denying rumors that she and Bachelor in Paradise‘s Chad Johnson are dating.

On Thursday, just days after reports surfaced that she and Johnson had started to “casually” date and just days after photos surfaced of them holding hands, Wilkinson took to Twitter to clear the air, insisting that she and Johnson are not dating.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“For the millionth time. I’m not dating right now,” she tweeted. “I’m basically a f—ing virgin.”

Wilkinson went even further in a second tweet, revealing that not only is she not dating Johnson, but she has sworn off sex and committed to a “celibate” lifestyle for the time being.

“Trying something new and going celibate,’” she wrote. “At what point is someone celibate? Is it like a year or something? Asking for a friend…”

Rumors that the two reality stars were in a relationship began to swirl late last month after photos surfaced of Wilkinson and Johnson leaving Rocco’s Tavern in Los Angeles, where they had spent more than an hour together, holding hands. Jonhson kept mum when questioned about the outing later, stating “no comment” but confirming that it was him in the pictures.

A source later alleged that the two “have recently been hanging out a lot more and going on super low-profile dates,” though Wilkinson wasn’t quite ready “to get into anything too serious right now.”

Speaking to PEOPLE, a source denied that they were dating, claiming that “Kendra and Chad know each other and have hung out before.”

“They’re just having fun and she’s really not looking to get into a serious relationship,” the source added. “She’s feeling confident and healthy, but is still healing from her marriage. She’s open to casually dating though.”

Wilkinson has been open with fans about her relationship status since filing for divorce from her husband of eight years, former NFL wide receiver Hank Baskett. At the start of January, she revealed that she is not actively looking for new love in 2019, but would rather be taking time to focus on herself, her family, and her friends.

“Lookin for a new love? Nah. Looking to tailor myself to please the eyes of others? Nah. Bettering myself to make people happy? Nah,” she wrote. “This year I’ll be me and let go of anything holding me back only accept eyes of love and support. Healthy and fit enough to play with my kids and dance in the mirror. Healthy and fit enough to climb the highest mountain with my closest friends!”

Wilkinson filed for divorce from Baskett in April, though in the documents she noted that they had separated on Jan. 1, 2018. The former couple share son Hank IV, 8, and daughter Alijah Mary, 4.