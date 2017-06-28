Kendra Wilkinson Takes Glamor Selfie, Ready To Talk ‘Marriage Boot Camp’

Kendra Wilkinson is ready to chat about her new series, Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition. And the reality show star has made that clear with her latest Instagram post.

The 31-year-old TV personality shared a glamorous selfie to social media. In the post we see Kendra in a denim top that was unbuttoned, showing off her black tank top and ample cleavage. She sported full makeup with dark eyes and a nude lip color and her blonde locks flowed freely down her face.

The former Playboy Playmate captioned the selfie with some teasing words. She wrote, "I'll be on @enews tonight 7pm. Talking mad shit. 😂😜😈 #MarriageBootCamp Family Edition."

We're sure to hear Kendra talk about her relationship with her mother Patti Wilkinson. The estranged family members have a lot of tension among them and that was made clear in a sneak peek clip which showed Kendra and her mother haven't spoken in two years.

The volatile new series will also star Jersey Shore's Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, who will be joined by his brothers Marc and Frank Jr. Sorrentino, and Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson with his mom Paula Johnson, Teen Mom's Farrah Abraham and her parents, Michael Abraham and Debra Abraham.

Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition airs Fridays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.

